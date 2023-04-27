For a second time, Ralph Mohr has lost his federal court challenge to new boundary lines for the Erie County Legislature, with a judge this week indicating the Republican elections commissioner needs to stop worrying so much about being prosecuted over them.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo in February denied Mohr's bid for a preliminary injunction to have the previous district boundaries reinstated, saying Mohr didn't have the standing to demand action from the court. But the judge allowed him to file an amended complaint.

Mohr did so, alleging the new boundaries unconstitutionally dilute his vote because the boundaries for the Eighth Legislative District – the district in which he resides –stretch to points “on the continent of Antarctica or across the Canadian border” as well as “beyond the boundary of a neighboring legislative district.”

Mohr also said as an elections commissioner, if the Board of Elections adheres to the new boundaries, he may be criminally prosecuted.

The changes made to the official registration database of the Erie County Board of Elections render it legally impossible for him to lawfully comply with the duties imposed upon him as an election official, he said in his lawsuit.

The judge is skeptical of Mohr being prosecuted over boundary lines.

"Mohr’s claimed threat of prosecution rests on fears that are imaginary and speculative,” Vilardo said in his ruling Monday. "Because Mohr has not established that he faces a credible threat of prosecution, he lacks standing to pursue his due process claim."

And Vilardo was not convinced how Mohr's vote would be diluted by the new district boundaries.

"Mohr offers little in the way of evidence as to how his vote is unconstitutionally diluted," Vilardo wrote in his decision.

Mohr could not be reached to comment Wednesday.

Mohr sued the Legislature, Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner and County Executive Mark Poloncarz in January, asking the federal court to declare the previously approved district maps unconstitutional.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Since then, the defendants say the metes-and-bounds errors have been addressed, although the two sides dispute the lawfulness of the changes.

"By the defendants’ telling, the Board of Elections realized the need to fix the errors in the metes-and-bounds descriptions and agreed to write corrected metes and bounds over several days in February of 2023," Vilardo said in his ruling.

The aim was to adhere as closely as possible to the will of the Erie County Legislature when it enacted Local Law No. 2 setting the initial boundaries, while fixing the errors, lawyers for Zellner say.

But Mohr asserts that the Board of Elections could not make those corrections because it lacks the power to do so under state law.

And in an affidavit, he said a final draft of the "corrected metes and bounds" contained a number of changes to areas that were clearly and unambiguously defined by the previous local law, so no corrections were required.

At a recent Board of Elections meeting, Mohr refused to approve this year’s proposed Five-Percent Book. The Board of Elections issues the book annually to inform political candidates and the public about how many voters are registered in each election precinct, municipality and legislative district in Erie County, and how many petition signatures are needed for a candidate to qualify for the primary.

"Mohr says that he declined to do so because approving the Five-Percent Book would require him to knowingly certify numbers and district boundaries which were false,” according to Vilardo's ruling.

"Mohr does not further explain why he credibly fears that he will be prosecuted if he – like everyone else involved with the Board of Elections – implements (the new boundaries,)" Vilardo said in his ruling. "Instead, he generally asserts that the Erie County district attorney has an interest in investigating potential election law violations and allegations of residency concerning candidates for public office and petition irregularities. But those vague and inapposite allegations do not make Mohr’s claimed threat of prosecution any more actual or well-founded."

Zellner's attorneys pointed out to the judge that the primaries begin in about three months.

If the court forbid the use of the adjusted boundaries, "it is unclear how timely primary elections could occur, or how candidates and the Board of Elections could satisfy the various election deadlines established by New York State law. It is also unclear what district lines, if any, would govern the 2023 Erie County Legislature elections," Zellner's lawyers said in a court filing.

Candidates gathered petition signatures based on the voter assignments in the adjusted boundaries.

"According to Commissioner Mohr, the corrected metes and bounds are illegitimate, so he cannot certify primary ballots based on them. If he does, he supposedly will run the risk of prosecution," said attorney Craig Bucki, who represents Zellner, in a March 31 court filing. "And if he doesn’t, he supposedly would risk prosecution for neglect of duty. The alleged threat of prosecution is speculative and unfounded, so Commissioner Mohr lacks standing. Additionally, Commissioner Mohr’s premise is wrong. The corrected metes and bounds effectuate the Legislature’s intent, so they properly govern Erie County’s legislative elections. Commissioner Mohr can, and should, rely on them without fear."