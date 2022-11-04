Judge again blocks place of worship ban on guns from taking effect

A federal judge for the second time in two weeks has blocked a state ban against concealed weapons in places of worship from taking effect in Erie and Niagara counties.

U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra late Thursday issued a preliminary injunction that orders state police and district attorneys in Erie and Niagara counties to stop enforcing a new state law that bans permitted gun owners from carrying concealed firearms in houses of worship.

Sinatra on Oct. 22 had issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the place of worship ban until he ruled on the preliminary injunction request brought by two local church pastors.

The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo sued in federal court to block the place of worship gun ban, citing the need to defend themselves and their congregations against the possibility of attacks like the 2015 racist mass shooting at a Charleston, S.C., church that killed nine people. Both lead congregations made up predominantly of Black worshippers.

Hardaway and Boyd argued that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, named as a defendant in the case, said in a statement this morning that his office was now prohibited from enforcing the ban on concealed weapons in places of worship until the federal case is resolved.

As he did in granting the temporary restraining order, Sinatra said the state had failed to establish that its place of worship gun ban was “consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of sufficiently analogous regulations” – a standard the U.S. Supreme Court in a pivotal June 2022 decision that struck down parts of New York’s longstanding concealed carry laws.

The state responded to the Supreme Court ruling by adopting the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which identified sensitive spaces where guns are prohibited, including houses of worship.

But Sinatra said in his preliminary injunction ruling that the state’s new measure with regard to places of worship was inconsistent with the country’s historical tradition and infringed on the right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.