Buffalo Common Council's longest-serving member, Joseph Golombek Jr., easily won a Democratic primary Tuesday night against challenge Eve Shippens.

With 100% of the vote counted, Golombek led by 44 percentage points.

Golombek, who is a frequent supporter of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown's proposals, has been on the Council for 24 years and had not had a challenger in a primary election since 2011.

Shippens is a longtime Buffalo Public Schools teacher and first-time candidate who was backed by the Working Families Party.

Golombek will also be on the November ballot in the general election as a Conservative candidate and Shippens will be on the November ballot as a Working Families candidate.

The North District is roughly bounded by Kenmore Avenue to the north, the Scajaquada Expressway in the south, Delaware Avenue on the east and the Niagara River in the west.