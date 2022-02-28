Joe Pinion gains GOP nod against Charles Schumer

"That's what he has given us, and we know America deserves better," he said.

This an opposition party gathering that appears to spare no quarter in blaming top leaders like Schumer for spiraling inflation at the grocery store and gas pump. They are painting President Biden as clueless in attacking domestic and foreign problems alike, and see Schumer as part of the Democratic rule of Washington at the heart of the problem. He promised to form an "uncommon coalition" to support his underdog candidacy in a state where Schumer is universally recognized and who has never lost an election since he first ran for the Assembly at age 23.

"Under his watch he has had the unmitigated gall to promise bacon for all when the average New York family can't afford to buy ham at the local deli," Pinion said, adding Schumer tends to blame the GOP for everything rather than attack problems like child hunger as majority leader.

He also noted that his Republican Party has taken the step of backing a Black candidate.

"Some in the press say this is a gathering of white supremacists," he said, "and if that's the case then I am happy to be the Black face of white supremacy."

It is not yet known if Mici will mount an effort to qualify for the primary ballot by collecting statewide signatures on designating petitions.

