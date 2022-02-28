Joe Pinion gains GOP nod against Charles Schumer

GARDEN CITY – New York Republicans today endorsed Joe Pinion, the high-energy conservative commentator seeking to become New York's first Black senator to take on Charles E. Schumer, an incumbent since 1999, leader of the Senate, and an icon of New York politics.
But none of that seemed to deter the Yonkers native and Newsmax TV host. He staved off an intraparty challenge by attorney Alexander Mici of the Bronx to capture the designation of the New York GOP with 82% of the vote, and deny Mici the 25% needed to automatically qualify for the June 28 primary ballot.
If his statewide effort matches the enthusiasm and reception he received today at the Republican State Convention at the Garden City Hotel, the Pinion campaign may rank as one of the most high profile against Schumer since his original matchup against Alfonse M. D'Amato in 1998.
"In 24 years, Chuck Schumer has been putting his stamp on American decay," Pinion told the convention. "We are a state of 19 million and shrinking because the man we have entrusted to lead is more concerned about staying in power than the power to lead."
A one-time Colgate University football player, Pinion joined a convention chorus that constantly points to Schumer's 2021 endorsement of socialist India B. Walton for mayor of Buffalo and his alleged fear of a Democratic primary by liberal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx. He called Schumer's annual tour of all 62 of New York's counties the senator's "vanity exercise," resulting in a "trail of broken promises and a graveyard of shattered dreams."
"That's what he has given us, and we know America deserves better," he said.
This an opposition party gathering that appears to spare no quarter in blaming top leaders like Schumer for spiraling inflation at the grocery store and gas pump. They are painting President Biden as clueless in attacking domestic and foreign problems alike, and see Schumer as part of the Democratic rule of Washington at the heart of the problem. He promised to form an "uncommon coalition" to support his underdog candidacy in a state where Schumer is universally recognized and who has never lost an election since he first ran for the Assembly at age 23.
"Under his watch he has had the unmitigated gall to promise bacon for all when the average New York family can't afford to buy ham at the local deli," Pinion said, adding Schumer tends to blame the GOP for everything rather than attack problems like child hunger as majority leader.
He also noted that his Republican Party has taken the step of backing a Black candidate.
"Some in the press say this is a gathering of white supremacists," he said, "and if that's the case then I am happy to be the Black face of white supremacy."
It is not yet known if Mici will mount an effort to qualify for the primary ballot by collecting statewide signatures on designating petitions.