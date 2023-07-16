Jennifer C. Swan has been named Chautauqua County's new budget director, County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr. announced. Currently fiscal supervisor for the Sheriff's Office, she will begin her new job on July 27.

Swan has worked in county government for six years after serving as finance manager for the Gebbie Foundation in Jamestown. She will succeed Kathleen Dennison, budget director since 2017, who retired in June.

A Lakewood native, Swan earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Jamestown Business College in 2009 and has an associate degree in accounting from JBC. She currently lives in Lakewood with her husband Shane and their 8-month-old child.

- Dale Anderson