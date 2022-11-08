James sails to a second term as state attorney general

Attorney General Letitia James declared victory Tuesday night over her Republican opponent Michael Henry, winning 57% of the vote with 8,846 of 14,296 of election districts counted, according to the state Board of Elections.

James, who will serve a second term, rejected her opponent's claims that bail reform lies at the heart of the state's crime problems. James supports many of the bail reform initiatives stemming from full Democratic control of Albany. She also denied allegations by Henry, a Manhattan-based commercial litigator, that politics led to her investigation of former President Donald Trump.

In a tweet following her declaration of victory, James promised to keep fighting for the rights of every person in the state and ensure the rule of law is applied equally to everyone.