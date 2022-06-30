 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JaHarr Pridgen sworn in as first woman Chief Judge of Buffalo City Court

JaHarr Pridgen

JaHarr S. Pridgen has become the first woman to be named Chief Judge of Buffalo City Court.

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo
JaHarr S. Pridgen was announced as the first woman Chief Judge of Buffalo City Court at a ceremony Thursday morning in city court in front of family and colleagues.

She was appointed to the role by Mayor Byron W. Brown and succeeds former chief Hon. Craig D. Hannah, who was recently named by Gov. Kathy Hochul to fill a vacancy on the State Supreme Court.

After opening remarks by Brown that praised Pridgen's role since her city court appointment in 2015, the new chief judge was joined in the front of the room by her husband, Rev. Craig Pridgen, and her two daughters, Journey and Jordin, for a swearing in by Hon. Judge Debra Givens. The Buffalo native then gave a short-yet-emotional speech.

"How could a girl who grew up Coit Street, a girl who lived on Carl Street and grew up in the Ken-Bailey area become chief of Buffalo City Court? It's simple: To God be the glory, right?" she said. "I'm just overwhelmed and so filled with joy for this opportunity."

JaHarr Pridgen

JaHarr S. Pridgen, pictured as a city court judge in 2019, has been named new Chief Judge of Buffalo City Court. 

Pridgen acknowledged Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Strokes, local clergy and several family members at the ceremony, including her father-in-law, Rev. Darius G. Pridgen, the president of the Buffalo Common Council and senior pastor at True Bethel Baptist Church. 

The new chief recalled what she had told her father-in-law in private after learning of her appointment: "I appreciate you for supporting my dreams, even when they're crazy."

When Pridgen began her stint as city court judge in 2015 after a period as a district attorney, the then-34-year-old was the youngest jurist on the bench. She earned praise for her work in domestic violence cases, of which she would tackle as many as 65 in one morning.

Brown called Pridgen an "energetic, compassionate and dynamic leader," complimenting her commitment to public service and "lifting up people in need across the city."

"Her appointment continues my efforts to create a diverse, progressive and effective government as well as increased opportunity for all Buffalo residents," Brown said during the ceremony. Hannah, who presides over the city's opioid court, served as Chief Judge of Buffalo City Court since April 2019.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

