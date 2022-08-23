'It's going to be a longer night': Langworthy erases Paladino's early lead with strong rural showing

State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy has erased developer Carl Paladino's early lead in their high-profile GOP primary as the night has gone on, a Buffalo News tally of votes just before 11 p.m. found.

Paladino raced out to an early lead over Langworthy thanks to returns from his stronghold in southern Erie County, the most populous of the seven counties in the 23rd congressional district.

But Langworthy has roared back thanks to his strong performance in the other six counties in the district.

Erie went to Paladino by a 2-1 margin.

However, Langworthy has narrowed that lead considerably and just overtook him as of 10:50 p.m.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Langworthy stepped out of his headquarters in a Clarence office building to tell supporters the race was far from over.

"This is going to be a photo finish here," Langworthy said. "We are winning six out of seven counties by wide, wide margins." The county where he remained in second was, of course, Erie – the district's most populous county.

"Get off that Erie County Board of Elections website," he quipped.

An announcement of the early lead in Erie at Paladino's watch party at an Orchard Park banquet facility brought cheers from the packed crowd. But no one from the Paladino campaign has addressed the crowd in more than an hour.

The race was a study in contrasts.

Paladino, who unsuccessfully ran against Andrew Cuomo for governor in 2010, previously served on the Buffalo School Board before he was removed by the state education commissioner for publicly sharing information discussed in executive session.

Paladino, 75, is a veteran real estate developer in Buffalo and chairman of Ellicott Development Co. who has invested $2 million of his own money into his campaign.

He has sought to align himself with former President Donald Trump and argued he is the true heir to Trump's legacy in the race. His "Carl Country" signs dot lawns across the sprawling 23rd congressional district.

Paladino has repeatedly made comments, or forwarded emails, that have drawn criticism for being racist, misogynistic or anti-Semitic. He has made crude, vulgar references to former First Lady Michelle Obama, praised Adolf Hitler's oratorical skills and suggested the execution of Attorney General Merrick Garland, before insisting the latter was a joke.

Langworthy, 41, is the son of a small businessman in the Cattaraugus County village of South Dayton. He attended Niagara University, where he founded the Young Republicans Club and went on to lead the statewide organization.

He became the Erie County GOP chairman at 29 and went on to become the first state GOP chairman from Western New York in decades. Now, with a wife and a daughter and a baby on the way, he's running in hopes of representing a newly redrawn district that combines Buffalo's eastern and southern suburbs with much of the Southern Tier.

Langworthy's supporters applauded his aggressiveness as state party chairman, where he was then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's loudest critic long before Cuomo resigned amid scandal. As state GOP chair, Langworthy also pushed for successful lawsuits overturning moves by Democrats to gerrymander the state's congressional and state legislative maps and to allow undocumented immigrants to vote in New York City.

But his decision to enter the race for Congress while still serving as state GOP chair was a controversial one. The GOP chairs in Rockland and Fulton counties criticized the move, saying it could hurt the GOP's overall prospects in the fall election.

Langworthy's campaign staff was huddled around laptops in its headquarters on Main Street in Clarence, but it was hard to gauge the reaction of supporters, who were segregated in a separate office.

Campaign staffers denied repeated requests by The News' reporters and photographers to capture their reactions to the vote counts. Staffers shut a door leading to the campaign's "watch party" so that reporters could not observe.

Around 10:30 p.m., with Langworthy volunteers gathered under a pop-up tent, campaign strategist Christopher M. Grant told supporters the GOP chairman was "starting to come from behind" and close Paladino's lead with gains in outlying counties.

"It's going to be a longer night," Grant said.

News Staff Reporters Robert J. McCarthy and Jerry Zremski contributed to this story.