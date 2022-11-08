It's Election Day. Here are five things to know

The 2022 election wraps up Tuesday with intensely fought races up and down the ballot here and across the country.

Nationally, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are at stake in this midterm election.

In New York, all eyes are on the closer-than-expected contest between Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Buffalo Democrat, and Rep. Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger from Long Island.

Here are five things to know as this year’s general election comes to an end.

1. Early ballots show high local interest in the election.

In Erie County, 70,077 people cast ballots during early voting. Sunday, the final day of early voting, had the highest turnout of the nine-day period, said GOP Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr.

This was far higher than 2021, when the races for Buffalo mayor and Erie County sheriff drew the most interest and 39,884 people voted early. But it was vastly lower than the 167,938 who early voted in the county in 2020, a presidential election held at the height of the pandemic.

“People are very interested in this year’s midterm elections,” Mohr said, noting the presence of a gubernatorial candidate from Buffalo on the ballot, Zeldin’s recent surge in the campaign and the national political discussion.

Between absentee ballots returned and early votes cast, about 26% of the people who voted in total in the 2018 midterm election already have voted in 2022, he said.

Looking at absentee ballots alone, 26,594 absentee ballots were requested in 2022 so far, almost identical to the number requested in 2018, Mohr said, “but the returns are higher this year.”

In Chautauqua County, 7,064 people voted early this year, less than half the 14,279 who voted early in 2020, according to that county’s Board of Elections. In addition to the presidential race, voters in 2020 were afraid Covid-19 could disrupt Election Day voting, Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram said, “so they came out early.”

2. Hochul holds onto narrowed lead over Zeldin.

Hochul was expected to cruise to victory in deep-blue New York, which hasn’t elected a Republican governor since George Pataki in 2002.

But she’s running in a year that favors Republicans overall, she was little known outside her native Buffalo until last year and Zeldin’s messaging on the economy and crime has proven effective.

Hochul, who would be the first woman elected New York governor, as of Monday had an average lead of 7.8% over Zeldin in FiveThirtyEight’s analysis of the latest polls in the race.

She is at 51.7% to 43.9% for Zeldin. That’s a slight improvement for the incumbent from one week earlier, when FiveThirtyEight had the race at 50% to 43.2% in Hochul’s favor.

But the race has tightened considerably from the summer. Hochul had a lead of 16.4% – 51.5% to 35.1% – as of Sept. 7, before Zeldin began to rack up support from previously undecided voters.

3. There are a few interesting, under-the-radar races.

First, the Erie County clerk’s race pits incumbent Mickey Kearns against challenger Melissa Hartman in an intriguing case of bipartisan party politics.

Hartman, the Eden town supervisor, is a Republican-turned-Democrat endorsed by Erie County Democrats.

Kearns is a registered Democrat who has fallen out from that party and is running with the backing of county Republicans.

Second, the eight counties of Western New York are divided among three congressional districts under the final, court-approved redistricting plan.

Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins, running for re-election against Republican Steve Sams in the 26th district that covers northwestern Erie and western Niagara counties, is well known here. So is state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, running against Democrat Max Della Pia in the 23rd district that crosses the Southern Tier and includes part of Erie County along with Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

But Rep. Claudia Tenney isn’t as well known. The Republican is running against Democrat Steven Holden in the redrawn 24th district that includes Wyoming and Genesee counties and portions of Orleans and Niagara counties.

Tenney currently represents the 22nd district rooted in Central New York. However, any lack of name recognition she faces is outweighed by the district's deep red makeup. For example, President Trump received 59% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election in the territory covered by the new 24th district.

Third, the Marilla town justice race features a recently appointed incumbent who carries all four major party lines and a challenger who formed his own ballot line.

Taylor A. Erhardt was appointed by the Marilla Town Board in February to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Town Justice David Wyzykowski.

Erhardt has the endorsement of the Republican, Democratic, Conservative and Working Families parties for the general election.

Marilla Supervisor Earl “Skip” Gingerich Jr. had backed another applicant, Howard S. Lobaugh Jr., for the appointment.

Lobaugh, a former Wales town justice who moved to Marilla, tried to run in the Republican primary this year but the Erie County Board of Elections ruled his petition invalid, Mohr said. He successfully filed an independent nominating petition to get on the ballot on the Marilla Patriot Party line.

4. What a difference four years make.

The last midterm elections, in 2018, saw Democrat Andrew Cuomo cruise to his third term as governor over Republican Marc Molinaro in a race that had little suspense. Cuomo won by nearly 60% to 36% for Molinaro, then the Dutchess County executive, in the blue-wave election.

Locally, Rep. Chris Collins, the Clarence Republican and a prominent supporter of President Trump, won by 1% over Nate McMurray, then the Democratic Grand Island supervisor. Collins had been indicted on federal charges related to insider trading but still won re-election in the solidly Republican district.

He vowed to stay in office while he fought the charges but in 2019 abruptly announced he would plead guilty to felony charges in the case and resign from the House.

Two years later, Cuomo would resign the governorship in the face of sexual harassment allegations, making way for his lieutenant governor, Hochul, to assume the post.

5. Local races in Niagara County don’t offer a lot of choice.

There are eight county, city and town races on the ballot Tuesday in Niagara County and just two of them are contested.

For county coroner, Republican incumbent Gary D. Strassburg is running against Democrat Justin A. Dritschel, and in Pendleton, Republican Scott Lombardo, appointed to the Town Board earlier this year to fill a vacancy, is facing a challenge from Democrat Margaret Topor.

In the other six races – county treasurer, North Tonawanda city attorney, Pendleton justice, Somerset justice, Wheatfield justice and Wilson town highway superintendent – there is one candidate named on the ballot and voters’ only other choice is to write in someone else.