Inside the convention: New York Republicans aim for 'GOP year' built on downstate wins

GARDEN CITY – New York State Republicans could have chosen any one of 62 counties to stage their two-day state convention that began Monday. They chose Nassau County and Long Island for a reason.
The party awarded prime speaking slots to a host of Long Islanders winning key elections in recent months, from Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. They pointed to Republican victories in Democratic enclaves like Long Island and even New York City, and featured an appearance by former Gov. George E. Pataki to show that – yes – Republicans have won in New York (even if 20 years ago).
Former Gov. George Pataki, who served three terms after defeating Democratic incumbent Mario M. Cuomo in 1994, said he feels he "same sense of optimism" that guided the party during his first gubernatorial campaign.
It all led state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy to crank up his usual optimism, pointing to expectations of a "GOP year" in 2022, voter frustration over rising crime and inflation and hopes for reaction at the polls to continued linkage of the Democratic incumbent governor, Kathy Hochul, to Andrew M. Cuomo, her disgraced predecessor.
"There's a crisis of confidence in leadership in Washington, D.C., and that will lead to a total earthquake at the Capitol," the chairman told reporters about national and state elections. "We feel very strongly about what we're seeing on the ground level and our survey research. And there's just this energy."
Republicans are expected on Tuesday to coronate Rep. Lee Zeldin, another Long Islander, as their candidate for governor, along with New York Police Department Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito as his running mate. But it is all complicated by the sudden candidacy of financier Harry J. Wilson, who has promised to spend $12 million of his own money to become the candidate and run against Hochul or one of two others vying for the Democratic nomination.
Rep. Lee Zeldin seemed the shoo-in Republican candidate for governor, but now a primary looms with Harry Wilson in contention. But why did he decide so late?
Wilson is expected to address the convention at the Garden City Hotel on Tuesday, along with other hopefuls Rob Astorino, the former Westchester County executive, and possibly former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani. But with Zeldin entering the convention with as much as 85% of its support, the congressman's new title of "presumptive" endorsee is not expected to change.
Still, the party began filling key positions its slate Monday, including:
Pinion staved off an intraparty challenge by attorney Alexander Mici of the Bronx to capture the designation of the New York GOP with 82% of the vote, and deny Mici the 25% needed to automatically qualify for the June 28 primary ballot.
• Joe Pinion for US. Senate. The high-energy conservative commentator seeks to become New York's first Black senator by taking on Charles E. Schumer, an incumbent since 1999, leader of the Senate, and an icon of New York politics.
Schumer's status does not seem to deter Pinion, a Yonkers native and Newsmax TV host. He staved off an intra-party challenge by attorney Alexander Mici of the Bronx to capture the designation of the New York GOP with 82% of the vote, and deny Mici the 25% needed to automatically qualify for the June 28 primary ballot.
A 25-year veteran of Wall Street who worked for a host of financial institutions, Rodriguez faces a tough assignment in challenging three-term incumbent Thomas P. DiNapoli.
• Paul Rodriguez for comptroller. The move aims to attract Hispanic votes that party officials say have been "taken for granted" by Democrats.
A 25-year veteran of Wall Street who worked for a host of financial institutions, Rodriguez faces a tough assignment in challenging three-term incumbent Thomas P. DiNapoli, who has faced only token opposition since defeating Wilson in a close 2010 race. But the new GOP candidate won unanimous approval, guaranteeing that barring any unforeseen late entry via the petition route, at least one GOP candidate leaves the convention without facing a party primary.
In a surprise move, New York Republicans today named Queens attorney Michael Henry as their candidate for attorney general after rival John Sarcone suddenly ended his candidacy.
• Michael Henry for attorney general. The Queens private practice attorney emerged as the endorsee after rival John Sarcone suddenly ended his candidacy. Sarcone delivered a long speech outlining his qualifications as an attorney and former regional administrator of the General Services Administration. But he also delved into recent reports about his help with the appeal of a convicted murderer, which he said he undertook on behalf of a mentally ill defendant at the request of his parish priest.
At the end of a speech listing all his qualifications in a matchup against Democratic incumbent Letitia James, Sarcone said, simply: "I decline this nomination."
Sources said reports about his involvement in the case led to an erosion of support he had previously built, leading to the unanimous endorsement of Henry without a primary.
But like any political convention, this one features its share of themes and messages the GOP seeks to convey to New York voters. The party featured Pataki, the last Republican to win a statewide contest back in 2002, in an effort to link this year with 1994, when he defeated Democratic incumbent Mario M. Cuomo.
"That was a total wave year, and this looks like one, too," Langworthy told reporters.
Pataki said he feels the "same sense of optimism" that guided the party during his first gubernatorial campaign. He made a plea for GOP candidates to reach out to African-Americans, Latinos and other minorities who he said represent the same "cross-over" votes that elected him.
"We win by getting Democrats, independents and minorities to join with Republicans," he said, "because our ideas are right for them."
The former governor earned a rousing ovation before a speech to the convention, wasting no time in tearing into President Biden's handling of the crisis in Ukraine. Pataki continually blamed a "lack of leadership" by the president and Democratic Congress for the Russian invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin to even take place.
"This didn't have to happen," the said. "We have a weak president who failed to defend our allies at a time of desperation. No one would believe sanctions would stop him. It was an absolute failure of responsibility.
"If it weren't for President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, we would be looking at Putin sitting in Kyiv right now," he added.
And in addition to the parade of Republican victors, the party presented speaker after speaker to emphasize the rising costs of everything from gasoline to groceries, as well as others dwelling on a series of recent high profile crimes, especially in the New York City subway.
And they made every effort to link Hochul to Cuomo as lieutenant governor for seven years, calling her the "cheerleader in chief for the Andrew Cuomo administration."
"Kathy Hochul is Andrew Cuomo 2.0," Langworthy told the convention. "She was never critical of her old boss ... and turned a blind eye to the abuse of power."