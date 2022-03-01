Inside the convention: New York Republicans aim for 'GOP year' built on downstate wins

But like any political convention, this one features its share of themes and messages the GOP seeks to convey to New York voters. The party featured Pataki, the last Republican to win a statewide contest back in 2002, in an effort to link this year with 1994, when he defeated Democratic incumbent Mario M. Cuomo.

"That was a total wave year, and this looks like one, too," Langworthy told reporters.

Pataki said he feels the "same sense of optimism" that guided the party during his first gubernatorial campaign. He made a plea for GOP candidates to reach out to African-Americans, Latinos and other minorities who he said represent the same "cross-over" votes that elected him.

"We win by getting Democrats, independents and minorities to join with Republicans," he said, "because our ideas are right for them."

The former governor earned a rousing ovation before a speech to the convention, wasting no time in tearing into President Biden's handling of the crisis in Ukraine. Pataki continually blamed a "lack of leadership" by the president and Democratic Congress for the Russian invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin to even take place.