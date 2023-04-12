There seems to be no question that India B. Walton lives in Buffalo's Masten District. She bought a house on Eastwood Place near Canisius College in November after moving from the West Side.

The question is whether Walton, who shocked the political world in 2021 when she won Buffalo's Democratic mayoral primary before losing the general election, has lived in Masten long enough to represent the district on the Common Council.

Two community activists, citing an obscure part of Buffalo's City Charter, have filed objections with the Erie County Board of Elections arguing that the democratic socialist is not eligible to run in Masten because she hasn't lived in the district for a full year, as the charter requires.

Walton dismisses the charges as "meritless" and says they are just another attempt by the political establishment to keep her from advocating for poor residents of color in the chambers of City Hall. The issue is likely to end up in court in the next few weeks, elections officials say.

The dispute, which could have an impact on one of the premier local political races of 2023, centers on when exactly Walton moved from her apartment on Seventh Street in the Niagara District and began living in the Masten District, which she won with 53% of the vote in the 2021 mayoral election.

City Charter cited

Documents filed with the county elections board show Walton completed a change of address form on Nov. 1, 2022. Erie County property records show Walton bought her home on Eastwood Place later that month, on Nov. 22.

"When I had a chance to purchase a home, I found one in the Masten District that I felt was reasonably priced," Walton said in an interview with The Buffalo News. "I could afford it. It’s a great house. My entire family fits in one place."

The problem may lie in the fact that this year's election for Council takes place Nov. 7, which is 15 days short of a year since Walton's home purchase was filed with the county clerk.

The City Charter states that "no person shall be eligible for election or appointment as a successor to the office of district council member who has not been a resident...of the district for which he or she is chosen for a period of at least one year immediately preceding the date of his or her election or appointment."

Charley H. Fisher III, a former Council member-at-large, said he filed the challenge to Walton's nominating petition because "we simply want the law followed for every resident."

Soon after learning of Fisher's challenge, Walton said in a Twitter post that it brought her to tears.

"I expected the machine to object to my candidacy, that’s customary," she wrote. "I didn’t expect the objection to come from a local civil rights activist and one of my political role models."

The notarized deed Walton and the sellers filed with the county is dated Oct. 31, 2022 – more than the required year of residency stipulated in the charter. But Nov. 22, 2022, is listed as the date of sale and date the deed was recorded with the county. If a judge used that date to determine residency, Walton could be kicked off the ballot for Council.

"I think that efforts to have me removed from the ballot (are) downright anti-democratic," Walton said. "I was under contract to purchase my home in July. People can run for office if they rent somewhere. Residency doesn’t necessarily equate a purchase or the filing of a deed."

Asked whether she rented in the Masten District before purchasing her home, Walton said, "I have affidavits to prove it."

Stephanie Barber Geter, an East Side activist who has advocated for state funding to cover the Kensington Expressway, also filed an objection citing Walton's residency, according to documents filed by attorney Henry A. Zomerfeld of the Hodgson Russ law firm.

Geter said she is a supporter of Zeneta Everhart, who is running against Walton for the Masten seat and who is endorsed by the Erie County Democratic Committee. She said petition challenges are common in political races.

"It’s an election, it’s a competition," Geter said. "You use the tools made available by law, right? So we’re using what’s available to us to deal with the contest before us."

Geter also was a supporter of Mayor Byron W. Brown's write-in candidacy against Walton in 2021. She said Brown was not involved in the challenge to Walton's petitions.

"No he was not," she said of Brown. "He didn’t call me. I don’t even know if he knows about it or if he cares. (It's) just me and some people from the neighborhood."

Elections commissioners Jeremy Zellner, a Democrat, and Ralph Mohr, a Republican, are tasked with ruling on petition challenges in dozens of local races.

But Zellner, who is also chair of the Erie County Democratic Committee, suggested that the issue was likely to be decided in court.

"That’s probably going to have to go to a judge and a court to hash out, because I’m not sure Commissioner Mohr and I would rule on the residency situation there," he said. "That might be beyond our ministerial duties."