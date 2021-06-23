India Walton, poised to become Buffalo's next mayor: 'It's surreal.'

From teen mom to community leader

Walton teared up momentarily as she discussed her unlikely story.

She's a single mom of four – just 14 years old when she had her first baby. She earned her GED while pregnant with her twin sons, who were born prematurely. That inspired her to become a nurse, first in a neonatal unit at a hospital and then later at a Buffalo public school.

She became a representative in the 1199 SEIU union and later a community organizer with Open Buffalo, taking on issues including criminal justice, marijuana legalization and fair housing.

She worked with the Community First Alliance, a coalition of 19 organizations both inside and outside the Fruit Belt, to achieve a parking permit system in 2016 that sets aside half of the on-street parking for residents in the neighborhood that borders the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The legislation came after workers at the growing campus began monopolizing the free parking spots.

Walton then became executive director of the land trust to ensure residents – not outsiders and elected officials – control the vacant city land near the campus.