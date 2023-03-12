True Bethel Baptist Church Pastor and Ellicott District Council Member Darius Pridgen frequently tells members of his congregation he doesn’t endorse political candidates from the pulpit “because you’re going to pick who you want to pick.”

But it was pretty apparent from his introduction of Leah Halton-Pope on Sunday morning that Pridgen views the behind-the-scenes veteran of local and state politics as a worthy successor in the seat Pridgen has held since 2011.

With Pridgen at her side, Halton-Pope announced she will seek the Ellicott District seat and said if elected she intended to “continue the progress” started by Pridgen, who has won multiple elections by wide margins.

Halton-Pope, senior policy adviser to State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes and the wife of Marc Pope, Pridgen’s chief of staff, said she planned to focus on bringing “family-supporting jobs” back into the area, working with the Buffalo Public Schools to create strong neighborhood schools and improve busing, and promoting home ownership, generational wealth and affordable rent for district residents.

Halton-Pope, 47, is the fourth candidate to declare an intent to run for Pridgen’s seat since the Council president announced in January he would not seek re-election.

“I want to be clear: I’m not running against anybody. I’m running for Ellicott, and I’m here today to ask you all for your support,” Halton-Pope, a member of True Bethel told her fellow congregants at a Sunday morning worship service inside the East Ferry Street sanctuary.

Pridgen urged Halton-Pope not to try to fill his shoes but to forge her own path and to respect the work he had done on the Council.

“If the Lord wants you there, wear your shoes well,” said Pridgen.

The field of candidates for Pridgen’s seat is getting crowded.

Veteran Buffalo Police Officer Cedric Holloway on Saturday declared his intent to run. The Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church, and Matt Dearing, a former staff member and organizer for Assemblyman Patrick Burke, announced their candidacies in February.

And Emin "Eddie" Egriu, a contractor who lost to Rep. Brian Higgins in the 26th Congressional District Democratic primary last August, told The Buffalo News on Saturday he is exploring whether to enter the Ellicott District race.

Pridgen described Halton-Pope as a faithful member of the church and prayed that she “run on issues” in her campaign. He told the congregation that he doesn’t endorse candidates from the pulpit, while also encouraging them to “go out and vote.”

In a separate interview with The News later Sunday afternoon, Pridgen said he endorses Halton-Pope because she is an independent thinker and would take office immediately understanding the ins and outs of government.

“Some people can know politics but not know government. That takes time to learn, and Leah knows it backwards and forwards, even at a higher level, especially when talking about working at the state level and in Albany for so many years,” he said.

Pridgen said he did not recruit Halton-Pope for the position. She reached out to him to ask for his support. None of the other candidates have asked for his endorsement, he said.

Halton-Pope said in a news conference Sunday that Pridgen’s support was critical, and she was honored by the pastor’s introduction.

Peoples-Stokes, state Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy and Mayor Byron W. Brown also have issued statements in support of her. Kennedy, D-Buffalo, attended the announcement at True Bethel.

Halton-Pope has spent 10 years as an advisor to People-Stokes and worked on state legislation to create neighborhood schools, legalize cannabis, and secure $50 million in funding for the East Side, among other initiatives, she said.

Halton-Pope was Buffalo field organizer in former President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. She was also director of government and community relations for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and advocacy and special projects coordinator for the Girl Scouts of Western New York.

Raised in Buffalo, she is the daughter of the late Rev. Nathan S. Halton, a well-known Pentecostal minister who was pastor of Greater Faith Bible Tabernacle Church and chaplain to the Common Council.