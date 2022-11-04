 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In Hochul vs. Zeldin, WNY money pours in from developers, unions and a dead person

  • Updated
  • 0
Kathy Hochul Lee Zeldin mashup

Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, and Lee Zeldin.

 Buffalo News file photos
Most of the money in the race for New York governor has come from New York City.

But deep-pocketed donors in Western New York have opened their wallets to chip in more than $1.7 million this year to the campaigns of Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and Rep. Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger.

A Buffalo News analysis of state campaign finance records shows Hochul raised $1.5 million from her home turf of Erie and Niagara counties through October. That's more than five times more than the $292,000 that Zeldin, of Suffolk County, raked in.

The News' analysis did not include dark money spent on behalf of the two candidates by political action committees that did not directly contribute to them.   

Most of the checks came from frequent donors and people with business before state government, like real estate developers, labor unions, attorneys and law firms. 

Zeldin's largest local donation, though, comes from a strange source: a trust fund of someone who isn't alive. 

Unusual donation

State campaign finance records show Zeldin received three donations this year totaling $30,000 from Michael Cimasi, a criminal defense attorney in Buffalo. But Cimasi said that while he is in charge of the money, the funds are not his. 

"I do support Lee Zeldin but I have not donated one dollar to him," Cimasi said. 

Cimasi told The News that he serves as a trustee and fiduciary agent for "several trusts that are not my money that are encumbered in very particular ways."

The money in the trusts belongs to a man who died "a long time ago," Cimasi said, though he declined to give the man's identity. 

Cimasi said he believes the campaign contribution may have been misreported by the Zeldin campaign, whose spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

State election officials say that while a dead person can't vote, the law says they actually can contribute to elections if they bequeath their money through a will or trust fund before their death.

Still, it's rare for such a contribution to be made in a high-profile election like the race for New York governor.

"I've never heard of anything like this," said John Conklin, spokesperson for the State Board of Elections.

LOCAL GOV CUOMO GEE Howard Zemsky (copy)

Howard Zemsky, who was president and CEO of Empire State Development under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, contributed $40,000 to Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign in 2022. So did Zemsky's wife, Leslie.

Hochul's biggest donors

On the Democratic side, Howard A. Zemsky and his wife, Leslie H. Zemsky, the developers of Buffalo's Larkin District, each contributed $70,000 to Hochul's campaign this year. Howard Zemsky was also president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development under former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. The Buffalo News rents office space from Zemsky's company.

Three labor unions donated the following sums in their efforts to make Hochul the Empire State's first elected female governor: Building & Construction Trades Council, $49,000; International Union of Operating Engineers, $45,000; and United Auto Workers, $25,000.

Buffalo developer Rocco Termini contributed $33,000, and Morgan McDole gave $32,600. McDole's husband, Russ Maxwell, owns the Syracuse-based Medical Answering Services, which has offices in Buffalo.

In August, the Albany Times-Union reported that Medical Answering Services received a $5 billion contract from the State Health Department to serve as a broker arranging rides for Medicaid patients. 

John F. Maxwell, a Buffalo attorney, contributed $30,000 to Hochul.

Five others contributed $25,000 or slightly more to Hochul, including former Grand Island Deputy Supervisor James R. Sharpe; Clover Management Inc. President Michael L. Joseph and his wife, Roberta Joseph; Delta Sonic president Ronald Benderson; and Gordon J. Reger, the CEO of West Seneca development company Reger Holdings.

Carl Paladino (copy) (copy) (copy)

Developer Carl Paladino, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2010 and for Congress in 2022, is one of the top donors to Lee Zeldin's campaign for governor from Erie and Niagara counties.   

Zeldin's biggest donors

Aside from the mystery donation, Zeldin's next highest donors are all political players in Erie or Niagara counties.

Former gubernatorial and congressional candidate Carl P. Paladino contributed $22,587 to Zeldin through his own funds as well as companies he controls. Jeffrey Williams of Lewiston, an official with the State Republican Party, gave $21,280. Outgoing Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, and companies he controls contributed $17,000.

Developers and business owners made up the rest of Zeldin's biggest donors. Matt Cherry of Glendale Development gave $15,000; Paul Stephen, a Clarence developer, contributed $12,500; Gerald Buchheit of Accent Stripe Inc. gave $10,000; the Phillips Lytle law firm contributed $8,500; Dan Gernatt of Gernatt Gravel gave $5,000. A company associated with Buffalo developer Nick Sinatra donated the same amount.

Four in ten U.S. voters say they plan to vote before Election Day. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Harris, Clinton campaign for Hochul in NY governor's race

Harris, Clinton campaign for Hochul in NY governor's race

Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are hitting the campaign trail in New York City for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat facing an unexpectedly competitive election. That Democrats are playing defense and scrambling to shore up an incumbent even in a blue state like New York is a drastic marker of the party’s growing fears that next week’s midterm elections may deliver a wave of Republican victories. Thursday’s event at the all-female Barnard College was billed as a “Women’s Rally” and focused heavily on the history Hochul could make next week if she wins, becoming the first woman to be elected New York governor.

