New York Senate candidate Benjamin S. Carlisle is trying to do the same thing India Walton and Melissa Hartman did: beat a longtime Democratic officeholder in the primary.

Walton beat Mayor Byron W. Brown in last year's mayoral primary, and Hartman beat Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns in this year's primary.

Carlisle, 41, an attorney who picked up 219 write-in votes when he ran against Brown and Walton for mayor last year, on Tuesday will face off against Sen. Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo, in the newly drawn 61st District.

Ryan, 57, an attorney who has worked for Neighborhood Legal Services and the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, served nine years in the State Assembly before winning a Senate seat two years ago.

On paper, the 61st District also features Conservative and Republican primaries between incumbent Sen. Edward A. Rath III and Joel A. Giambra. Giambra ended his campaign last month after the new boundary lines for the district came out, but it was too late to have his name removed from the ballot.

Carlisle wants to end "cashless bail," the changes to the bail system passed in 2019 that eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges.

"I understand where they were coming from when they passed this law," Carlisle said, but he added there are unintended consequences from the law. "I’m not advocating for everyone to be held on bail regardless. I just think we need to return discretion to the judges in certain circumstances."

Ryan said the law limits the charges that are eligible for bail. The old system affected lower income people who could not afford to pay the bail. He added that there have been other changes made to the bail law as issues arose, such as strengthening laws to prosecute gun crimes and allowing judges to place bail on repeat offenders out on bail and those accused of hate crimes.

"For a very long time we had a criminal justice system where higher income people would be allowed to be released while awaiting trial. But somebody with a lower income would have to stay in jail until their trial," Ryan said.

While Carlisle said on his website that Ryan is a "far left ideologue," Carlisle said he considers himself very left leaning. Ryan said he considers himself a centrist Democrat.

"Most of the Democrats that I've been talking to, they're slightly left of center, but they're not far, far left of center," Carlisle said.

Carlisle's website states he will "fight for health care heroes" who "have been forced to find work in other states due to unscientific mandates." He said he would fight "to get these heroes rehired with back pay." New York required health care workers to be vaccinated to fight Covid-19.

"The country right now is frankly sick and tired of the far, far right and the far, far left. They want solutions in the middle," Carlisle said.

Ryan said he knows how to legislate and he has strong relations across the aisle with Republicans.

"I know how to get things done," he said.

A native of Lackawanna, Ryan calls himself a "champion of progressive causes." He advocates for "common sense" gun laws, reproductive choice, LGBTQ+ rights and voting reform.

The new 61st District flip flops southern and northern suburbs. Ryan represents the current 60th District, which includes part of Buffalo, the City and Town of Tonawanda, and the towns of Brant, Evans, Grand Island, Hamburg and Orchard Park. New boundary lines were drawn, and the 61st District will include part of Buffalo, the City and Town of Tonawanda, Grand Island and Amherst.

Ryan has more than an edge in campaign funds, with more than $400,000 while Carlisle raised $17,700 and had nearly $10,000 on hand, according to the state Board of Elections. Both have been in the community, campaigning door to door, they said.