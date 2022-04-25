In Buffalo to tout state budget, Kathy Hochul defends stadium deal: 'We got the job done'

When Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted the state's role in financing a new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium Monday at Kleinhans Music Hall, she received a loud and long standing ovation from the several hundred hand-picked guests attending.

But the reaction around the rest of the state is nowhere near as enthusiastic, according to a new Siena College poll. Its latest statewide survey issued Monday shows 63% of New Yorkers oppose the state's $600 million contribution to the project, with only 24% approving.

Upstate, 18% of respondents told Siena they approved of the deal.

"Uniting voters is their disapproval of the state kicking in $600 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. It’s opposed by at least 55% of every demographic group,” poll spokesman Steve Greenberg said. “Interestingly, upstaters are even less approving than downstaters of the stadium deal and are also less supportive of three New York City area casinos.”

The results put the campaign-mode governor a bit on the defensive in a meeting with reporters after the Kleinhans event, even if she remains as committed to the state role as ever.

"Wherever I go upstate, people are excited," Hochul said, noting the 43% state contribution toward the stadium's construction ranks favorably with other small market stadium projects and that substantial economic development will result, though not all economists agree.

"People tend to like what's in their area, not what's outside their area," she added. "I feel it's a good deal for the taxpayers."

In the end, she said, the NFL franchise will remain in the Buffalo Niagara region. She calculates that 10,000 union construction jobs will result from what she labeled the biggest project in Western New York history.

The stadium theme is likely to constantly dog the governor over the next two months as she starts to campaign in earnest for the Democratic nomination to be decided in the June 28 primary. Already, her party rivals – Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams – are criticizing the deal as subsidizing the team's billionaire owners. Her eventual Republican opponent is also likely to question her approval of the state role.

Hochul got a taste of what to expect Monday as she was questioned about the poll following a session in which she touted the myriad benefits she sees stemming from the state's new $221 billion budget. And she said that a poll of New York City residents would probably report approval of improvements slated for Penn Station or transportation projects on Long Island.

"We have a large state with a lot of different interests, and I know this is important to the identity of Western New York," she said, noting the difficulty of keeping an NFL Team in a small market and saying that "we got the job done."

"I stand by that," she added.

But the governor appeared to be comfortable pointing to the highlights of a new budget she called "socially progressive, but fiscally responsible."

"I am so proud of this budget; $221 billion to make historic investments in peoples' lives," Hochul said. "I say let's go big or let's go home."

Beyond the new Bills stadium, Western New York highlights of the budget include:

• $8 million for Kleinhans repairs and upgrades.

• $10 million toward a more than $23 million expansion project for the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

• $9 million for needed maintenance at the Buffalo Zoo.

• $20 million for expansion at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

• $5 million toward creating a Hispanic Heritage Center in Buffalo.

• $9 million toward establishing the Niagara Falls Agritourism Sector.

• $25 million investment in the Niagara Falls waterfront.

Hochul also noted major East Side spending for the Broadway Market, Central Terminal, the Michigan Avenue African-American Heritage Corridor and the Northland training facility – and an up to $1 billion inclusion in the budget's 5-year capital plan to cover part of the Kensington Expressway to reunite a neighborhood devastated by the highway's construction decades ago.

"Because it's the right thing to do," she said to another standing ovation. "I will always look through the lens of what is right for New Yorkers."

The governor touted major expenditures in many other areas announced when the budget was approved earlier this month, including new spending for affordable housing, education and higher education.

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz addressed reporters immediately the governor, and also vigorously defended the stadium agreement that includes a $250 million county contribution. He also insisted that downstate voters have in the past supported state efforts to build a new Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and CitiField for the Mets in Queens.

"For our community, it's an important investment to say Buffalo and Erie County are moving forward," he said, adding he would "guarantee" the Bills would leave for Orlando, San Diego or San Antonio without the deal on which he has also signed off.

"In a small market, you have to invest to keep teams. This is not Los Angeles," he said. "If you were to say let the Pegulas pay for it, they're not going to be the Buffalo Bills. I guarantee it. I know it."

Poloncarz dodged a question about political ramifications linked to the stadium agreement for Hochul as she runs for a full, four-year term. But he said if he runs for a fourth term as county executive in 2023, he is prepared to defend the deal and the county's commitment of public dollars.

"If I was to run next year and people said they were going to vote me out because of the Bills deal," he said, "I can live with that."

