In battle of incumbents, Sean Ryan declares victory over Edward Rath III in 61st Senate District

In a rare battle of incumbents, Democrat Sean M. Ryan has declared victory in the redrawn 61st Senate District.

Ryan was able to defeat Republican Edward A. Rath III, an expected win given the district was solidly Democratic.

"I was confident that the voters would reject the message of fear and division and embrace a message of optimism about Western New York," Ryan told The Buffalo News just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Going into his next term, Ryan is focused on "the three E's in Buffalo": education, environment and the economy.

"We have to keep our schools funded, we have to always do the work to keep our waterways clean and build a strong economy that has room for everybody in it," he added.

Rath, a well-known name in Western New York politics, conceded in a statement at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

"I am very proud of the campaign that I ran," Rath said. "My team and I have worked extremely hard over the past few months. It has been the honor of a lifetime to be the senator for the 61st District for the past two years. I look forward to continuing to give back to our Western New York community."

A successful legal challenge to the New York redistricting process set up the uncommon election fight between the two incumbent state senators.

Ryan, an attorney, served nine years in the State Assembly before winning a Senate seat two years ago for the 60th District. Rath, the incumbent in the prior 61st District, was elected to the State Senate in 2020 after serving as an Erie County legislator for 13 years.

The reshaped 61st Senate District that Ryan won includes Amherst, represented by Rath now, but also takes in a chunk of Ryan's North Buffalo, West Side, the City and Town of Tonawanda and Grand Island from his 60th District.

The 61st Senate District, which had 201,231 active voters as of Nov. 1, had a voter makeup that favored Ryan: 47% registered as Democrats compared to 25% as Republicans, state enrollment data show. It was a district that Joe Biden won by a 63%-to-37% margin over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

In the race, Rath and Ryan didn't agree on much, other than both supporting the agreement to spend $850 million in public funds to build a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Those differences were evident during a Nov. 2 debate between the two at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, in which Rath and Ryan battled over bail reform, gun laws and inflation.

During the campaign, Rath portrayed himself as an alternative voice in a Democrat-controlled Albany, claiming Ryan has supported policies that have led to higher crime and inflation. Ryan, meanwhile, touted his efforts to keep abortion safe and legal, contending that Rath opposed commonsense gun-safety measures.

News staff reporter Stephen T. Watson contributed to this story.