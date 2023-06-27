Tuesday's Primary Day lineup was such that if you didn't live in one of the areas being hotly contested, you might have forgotten there was an election at all.

Voters on Buffalo's East Side, in Erie County's suburbs and, farther north, Niagara Falls received campaign mailers touting candidates for mayor, town supervisor or county legislature.

Live coverage: How to call winners in elections: The Gene Warner formula On election night, News reporters and editors still use the “Gene Warner formula” to call elections. Warner was a Harvard University grad and a Kensington High School math teacher before he became a journalist. But his mathematical formula for calling elections is so simple that even journalists can't screw it up.

But no big-ticket battles for president, governor or state legislature took place in this "off year" primary. The mayor of Buffalo won't be up for re-election for another two years. And the biggest campaign of 2023 – for Erie County executive – won't really heat up until this fall.

"It's the biggest little day I've ever been a part of," said Jeremy Zellner, chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee. "We've had knock-down, drag-out primaries before, but there's a feeling that there's not a lot of that this year."

For Democrats, the primary races involving five Common Council districts were a hint of what is to come in November, where all nine council seats are up for grabs.

Political representation in the Black community, which has been front and center since the May 14 shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue just over a year ago, has garnered the most attention.

In Ellicott, four Democratic candidates fought for the seat being vacated by Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen, who is not seeking another term for the seat he has held for the last 12 years.

Leah Halton-Pope, a top adviser to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, faced former Assembly staffer Matt Dearing, community activist and police officer Cedric Holloway and Eddie Egriu, who previously ran unsuccessfully for multiple offices. Awaiting them in November's general election will be the Rev. Michael Chapman, an East Side pastor who is running on an independent party line.

The Democratic primary in the Masten District race featured two high-profile figures: Zeneta Everhart, an aide to State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy who gained a national profile after the Tops shooting; and India Walton, the progressive star who grabbed national headlines in 2021 when she defeated four-term Mayor Byron W. Brown in the primary before losing in the general election.

Joseph Golombek Jr., the Council’s longest-serving member, also faced a challenge from longtime teacher Eve Shippens in the Democratic primary for the North District seat. Golombek, a 24-year council veteran, hadn’t had a challenger in a primary election since 2011.

Roughly 4% of registered voters cast ballots during early voting, said Zellner, who is also the Democratic commissioner for the Erie County Board of Elections.

In all, fewer than 25 percent of the county's 610,000 registered voters were eligible to cast votes during the primaries, Zellner and Republican elections commissioner Ralph Mohr estimated.

"You're not seeing a lot of activity for that reason," Zellner said. "Because only less than a quarter of people can vote, we're not seeing a lot of action."

Michael Kracker, chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee, said many voters are still not accustomed to June primaries. In addition, early voting is still a relatively new concept in Erie County, having begun in 2020, he said.

"What I have been trying to do is make Republican voters feel comfortable taking advantage of early voting," Kracker said. "Many of our voters are traditional, Election Day voters, which I respect. But if this is the law of the State of New York, we should be taking advantage of it."

Outside the city, Republicans were focused on Conservative and Republican primaries between the same two candidates in the 10th District and a Conservative primary for the 4th District seat.

Perhaps the hottest primary races for right-leaning voters were the aggressive and expensive Erie County Legislature 10th District showdowns between six-month incumbent Jim Malczewski and challenger Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo. Both candidates faced each other in Republican and Conservative primaries.

Bratek-Lorigo's team sent out more than a dozen mailers, while Malczewski sent four, The News reported, with Malczewski calling his opponent's message "very nasty."

Mohr said both Conservative and Republican parties anticipated a total turnout of about 2,000 voters in the 10th district, and about half that number had cast votes by early afternoon.

Early voting trends appeared to show spikes in turnout for the town races in Alden, Marilla and Grand Island, Kracker noted.

"It's funny," he said, "despite all the money and all the headlines and all the attention (of the 10th District race), local races are what's driving turnout."

After Primary Day, attention will shift to the campaign for Erie County executive between three-term incumbent Mark C. Poloncarz and Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio. That campaign has been quiet in recent months, but is now expected to pick up with the primaries over.

Also of note is the contest for Cheektowaga supervisor between Council Member Brian Nowak, a left-leaning candidate who will appear on the Democratic line, and Michael Jasinski, a Republican.

If Gov. Kathy Hochul affixes her signature to a bill passed this month by the State Legislature, odd-year elections will likely be even quieter.

Many town and county elections in New York would be moved to even-numbered years to align them with state and federal races, something being celebrated by Democrats as a way to increase turnout and decried by Republicans as a way to diminish their influence on state affairs.

The bill would mean many important local elections in Erie County – including for Erie County Legislature and Erie County executive – would be in even years, beginning in 2026.

The bill would not apply to positions where the terms are set under the state constitution, including judges, district attorneys and county clerks. It also would not apply to races in the city of Buffalo, Zellner said.