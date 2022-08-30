Hundreds line up on a single day seeking gun permits ahead of tougher rules

New gun laws set to go into effect in New York State on Thursday have prompted long lines at pistol permit offices in Erie and Niagara counties.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns said his office on Monday alone handled 600 applications, up from 50 on a normal day.

If the pace continues through Wednesday, Kearns said, "we may get as many in three days as my first year as Erie County clerk in 2018."

His office handled about 2,000 applications that year.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said when his office opened its doors at 8:30 a.m. more than 200 people had already lined up, eager to avoid having to go through added training and background checks required by the new laws.

"The first person in line, they started at 8 p.m. last night, sitting in front of the courthouse," Jastrzemski said. "Unprecedented," he said. "Out of control."

The new gun laws, championed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, followed two major events: the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo where a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others with a legally purchased AR-15 and then the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision to strike down New York's longstanding concealed carry law.

Before, New Yorkers had to first get a pistol permit and then apply for another permit to be allowed to carry a concealed weapon. They had to prove to judge why they needed to carry a gun. The high court found that unconstitutional.

New Yorkers will still have to obtain a permit to own a gun. That wasn't affected by the Supreme Court decision.

And the requirements to have a gun in your home or business, called a premises permit, are not changing.

But the state passed legislation setting up new requirements in order to be allowed to legally carry a concealed firearm in New York. The state also created a long list of "sensitive locations" where carrying a concealed firearm would be considered a felony.

Starting Thursday, people who want to obtain a concealed carry license will first have to undergo additional training – 16 hours in the classroom plus two hours of live-fire training. People who already have a concealed carry license prior to Sept. 1 won't be required to take the firearm safety training course, unless they live in New York City or Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Applicants will also have to provide four character references, provide a list of former and current social media accounts for the last three years, disclose the names of a spouse, domestic partner or other adults in the same household and any children. They must all do an in-person interview with the licensing office.

Concealed carry license holders must also recertify with the state police every three years. It used to be every five years.

The new laws regarding carrying a concealed firearm will make it a felony to carry a gun, rifle or shotgun in "sensitive" locations – even if you have a concealed weapon permit. There are exceptions for law enforcement and registered security guards. There's a broad range of such locations. They include government buildings, courts, schools, colleges, universities, summer camps, medical facilities, places of worship, homeless shelters, public transit, any place with a liquor license, theaters, concert halls, stadiums, polling places, sidewalks and other public spaces blocked off for a permitted special event, protests and Times Square in New York City.

Also, the state's new laws allow an armed individual to enter another person's property only when the owner or lessee has specifically posted that it's allowed or given consent.

In addition, starting Sunday, New York residents will need a permit to buy a semiautomatic rifle, such as an AR-15, and they must be at least 21 years old.

Kearns said a great deal of confusion about the new laws have caused all sorts of backlogs. He noted that many people can't get appointments for digital fingerprinting until after Sept. 1 because of the demand. He said his office would accept receipts showing an appointment had been set for people applying up until the deadline.

So far, the state has not provided county clerks with new forms or new guidance beyond a "Frequently Asked Questions" handout, Kearns said.

"We can only do pistol permits under the old guidelines until 12 a.m. Thursday," he said.

After that, he's not certain if he can accept applications until the new process is established.

To accommodate the anticipated rush of last-minute permit seekers, Kearns extended hours at the County Clerk's Outreach Center in Southgate Plaza, 1088 Union Road in West Seneca.

The office was open for two extra hours on Tuesday and was slated to be open until midnight on Wednesday.

Hochul herself was once an Erie County Clerk, Kearns said.

"She knows the job. She was part of the clerk's association," Kearns said. "This is something that all of the clerks have been waiting for – better communication."