How to reach Western New York's House members

26th District: Rep. Brian Higgins (D)

726 Exchange St., Suite 601

Buffalo, NY 14210

Phone: 716-852-3501

Fax: 716-852-3929

800 Main St., Suite 3C
Niagara Falls, NY 14301
Phone: 716-282-1274
Fax: 716-282-2479

23rd District: Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy (R)

8201 Main St., Suite 13-14
Williamsville, NY 14221
(716) 547-6844

The Fenton Building
2-6 E. Second St.
Jamestown, NY 14701
(716) 488-8111

1 Bluebird Square
Olean, NY 14760
(Phone number not available yet)

25th District: Rep. Claudia Tenney (R)

75 Hawley St.
Lockport, NY 14094
(Office phone number and opening date to be announced)

