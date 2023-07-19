WASHINGTON – Led by Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy, the Buffalo area's House delegation on Wednesday beat back an effort to alter the flight safety rules Congress passed 13 years ago in response to the 2009 crash of Continental Connection Flight 3407 in Clarence.

Langworthy, a Republican who now represents Clarence, joined with Rep. Brian Higgins and Rep. Claudia Tenney to pass an amendment preserving the current requirement that all commercial pilots have 1,500 hours of flight experience before flying passengers.

A wide-ranging bill reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration would have allowed pilots to substitute 250 hours of flight simulator time for part of that experience requirement, up from the current 100 hours.

The House floor vote in favor of the amendment represented a significant legislative victory for Langworthy. A first-year lawmaker, Langworthy outmaneuvered a fellow Republican with two decades of House experience who pushed for the change to the 1,500-hour rule: Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Langworthy tussled verbally with a visibly annoyed Graves during a brief debate on the amendment on the House floor Wednesday afternoon.

"My amendment protects the integrity of the 1,500-hour flight training requirement in the face of efforts to lower pilot training standards and jeopardize the safety of passengers and crew alike," Langworthy said.

Graves responded by saying that he wanted to do no such thing.

Noting that the pilot of Flight 3407 had 3,379 flight hours of experience before the crash, Graves said "the wrong questions" are being asked about that crash, which claimed 50 lives. He stressed that the pilot, Marvin Renslow, failed six different test flights and still managed to get hired by Colgan Air, the now-defunct regional airline that flew Flight 3407 on behalf of Continental.

A licensed commercial pilot himself, Graves said increasing the simulator training time for fledgling pilots would be better than real flight time for one simple reason: all sorts of flight disasters can be mimicked in a simulator, including the stall that led to the pilot error that downed Flight 3407.

"You can't simulate that in a real airplane," Graves said. "You can't simulate any emergency in a real airplane."

Hearing that, Western New York lawmakers responded by repeating Langworthy's argument about the effectiveness of the 2010 aviation safety law and its mandate that all new commercial pilots have 1,500 hours of experience, up from 250 hours previously.

"Since that change was made, commercial aviation fatalities decreased by nearly 100%," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.

"It is vital that our pilots have full competence in the high stakes environment of a cockpit in flight," said Tenney, an Oswego County Republican.

And while Graves didn't line up any speakers to defend his proposal, Langworthy also called on Rep. Jack Bergman, a Michigan Republican who is the former commanding general of the Marine Forces Reserve and a former commercial pilot with more than 20,000 hours of flight experience.

"While you could argue that simulators are better today, a reduction in actual flight time provides no substantial benefit to a prospective pilot," Bergman said.

A strong majority of House members agreed. Langworthy – who, as a member of the House Rules Committee, was able to force a floor vote on his amendment – saw his measure pass in a 243-191 vote. A majority of Democrats voted for the Langworthy amendment, while most Republicans opposed it.