'Hold the line!': Amherst woman who stormed Capitol recommended for 14-day jail sentence

When a flash bang thrown by police exploded near her, she screamed the profanity at police and encouraged those around her not to fall back.

But to her credit, prosecutors said, Sunstrum did not engage in violence, theft or destruction during her roughly 30 minutes inside the Capitol building, In fact, she encouraged others to remain peaceful, saying "We don't destroy things. Don't do that. We're peaceful."

Another time she said, "God wouldn't want us to do that. That damage is unnecessary."

And she also said, "We don't do violence. That's the whole point of us."

The sentencing recommendation provides a framework for how prosecutors believe those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection should be treated.

Approximately 640 defendants were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington. But Sunstrum was not among the more than 225 defendants charged with assaulting or resisting police officers, including more than 75 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to a police officer. Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol.