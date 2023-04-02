As state budget talks continue past Saturday's deadline, lawmakers on Monday are expected to approve a temporary spending measure needed to make sure state employees don't miss a paycheck.

However, because the State Legislature is required to pass this stopgap budget "extender" without making any changes, Republicans in Albany are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to use her leverage to include bail reform language in the bill.

"We don't make a habit of complimenting the governor. But I hope she sticks to her guns and, hopefully, she does put this piece of public policy in the extender," Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, an Oswego County Republican, told reporters Friday.

Stalled by bail and housing, Albany budget negotiations drag past deadline State lawmakers were all but certain to miss a midnight Friday deadline to pass an on-time budget, the negotiations stalled by two contentious items at the top of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s agenda: bail reform and housing growth.

The offices of the governor and of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, on Sunday declined to directly address the question of the extender bill's language.

But at least one Buffalo-area state legislator said he doesn't expect to see the bail reform plan in this initial short-term spending bill.

"No, I don't think it's likely," said State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, on Sunday.

The Democratic governor and legislative leaders are in this position because they missed Saturday's deadline to approve New York's 2023-24 budget.

In addition to the usual negotiations over how much money the state spends – and what it spends it on – lawmakers are wrangling over two main gubernatorial priorities.

One, Hochul's plan to build 800,000 units of housing in New York over a decade, is hung up on a provision that would allow developers to bypass local zoning restrictions if housing growth doesn't occur fast enough in a given community.

The second is the hot-button issue of bail reform.

Hochul wants to amend a bail reform law passed four years ago that eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges.

Hochul – who also made amending the law a top priority in 2022 budget talks – this year is trying to change a provision she believes creates confusion for judges deciding whether to set bail for criminal defendants.

The governor wants to modify part of the 2019 law requiring judges to use the "least restrictive" means to ensure a defendant returns to court.

She said this would avoid confusion with other parts of the law giving judges greater discretion over whether to require bail in violent felony or serious misdemeanor cases.

Democrats who control the Assembly and Senate have resisted making further changes to the law and omitted Hochul’s proposal from their one-house budget plans released in mid-March.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican, on Friday slammed the Democratic-led Legislature for holding up the budget over Hochul's proposed change to the the bail law.

Ortt offered tentative support for an extender with no additional language or with the bail reform plan included. Republicans made crime an issue in the 2022 state elections and have called for an overhaul of the 2019 bail reform law.

"We are not looking to shut the state government down," Ortt told reporters. "And if that change was in there that would be something – while not far enough as far as I'd like to see it – but it's a move in the right direction."

With Saturday's budget deadline come and gone, lawmakers must pass an extender bill by the end of Monday if they want to make sure state operations continue and state employees get paid.

Michael Whyland, a Heastie spokesman, did not comment on what language Assembly Democrats expect the governor to include in her extender bill.

"We are still discussing the budget and expect to pass an extender on Monday," he said in an email Sunday.

Hochul spokesman Matthew Janiszewski also expressed confidence in the timely approval of a stopgap spending measure.

He did not directly comment on the inclusion of bail reform in the governor's extender and, instead, referred to Hochul's remarks Friday on her ongoing push for changes to the 2019 bail reform law.

"I'm very clear on what I'm looking for. I’m looking to restore people's confidence in our system," she said at a news conference at the State Capitol.

Ryan noted legislative rules require the Assembly and Senate to accept, or reject, the governor's extender bill as is. But he said he anticipates Hochul will send a "clean" bill without bail reform.

"It would be highly unusual," Ryan said, for the governor at this early point in the process to force lawmakers to accept her plan or risk state employees going without a paycheck.

"Right now, I think all sides are negotiating in good faith," said Ryan.

He further expressed hope the budget is approved by Wednesday afternoon before the Passover and Easter holidays would bring a temporary halt to budget talks.

News Albany Bureau Chief Chris Bragg contributed to this report.