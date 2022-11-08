Hochul pulls into early lead over Zeldin in NY governor race

Gov. Kathy Hochul pulled into a lead in her race to become New York's first elected woman governor Tuesday evening, as early returns from New York City echoed what they showed in Erie County: that Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin began the evening behind.

Returns as of 10 p.m., with about a third of the state's precincts reporting, showed Hochul leading statewide by about 30 percentage points. But those totals do not include any votes from Long Island, where Zeldin -- a Long Island resident -- is expected to do especially well.

Many of the ballots tallied early in the evening reflected early votes, and Democrats traditionally are more likely to go to the polls early than Republicans are.

Early returns from Erie County showed Hochul – of Buffalo – with about 65% of the early vote. But once votes cast Tuesday began to be added to the totals, the race for governor in Erie County became surprisingly close. Hochul had about a 4 point lead in her home county with about 69% of the vote counted.

Preliminary returns from New York City showed Hochul with huge leads in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens, while Zeldin pulled ahead in traditionally conservative Staten Island.

The vote count was the culmination of one of the most surprising New York gubernatorial races in decades.

All summer and into September, the contest looked like a sleeper. Hochul won her June primary over two rivals by nearly 50 points and led Zeldin, who won the GOP primary, by double digits in poll after poll for month after month.

But Zeldin pursued an aggressive and unusual strategy for a New York Republican. Instead of just targeting the rural swaths of upstate and the vote-rich New York suburbs north of the city and on Long Island, he made targeted appeals within the city as well – not just on red-leaning Staten Island, but also in middle-class neighborhoods in Queens and in the city's Hasidic Jewish community.

And, with the help of at least $11 million that cosmetics billionaire Ronald Lauder gave to two super-PACs backing Zeldin and echoing his message, the Republican this fall turned the focus of the race to an issue that he saw as a Hochul weakness: crime.

Several high-profile subway crimes and a spike in the rate of major crimes in New York City gave Zeldin ammunition, and he used it. Both his campaign and the super-PACs flooded the airwaves with ads on the crime issue, and by early October, the Republican pulled within single digits of Hochul in the polls.

Then, in the high-profile moment in the campaign, Zeldin and Hochul faced off in their only debate, in New York City on Oct. 25. There, Zeldin turned the discussion back to the crime issue again and again.

"I am running to take back our streets and to support unapologetically our men and women in law enforcement," said Zeldin, who vowed to declare a crime emergency and to suspend a reform law that repealed cash bail for most criminal suspects starting in 2020, before Hochul became governor.

Hochul, who previously announced an effort to crack down on subway crime but who has resisted repealing bail reform, made her case by stressing that Zeldin opposes the gun control measures that she got passed.

She said Zeldin was long on fearful rhetoric and short of real solutions – but she also tacitly acknowledged that crime had become a central issue in the race.

"You can either work on keeping people scared or working on keeping them safe," Hochul said. "I understand the fear. I walk the streets of New York City every day. I've taken the subways. This fear is real."