Hochul notes NY 'sense of urgency' while signing new gun control bills

As Congress struggles this week to note even a smidgen of movement on gun legislation, Gov. Kathy Hochul surrounded herself with state and local government leaders Monday to sign 10 bills that enact sweeping new controls ranging from age limits on purchase of military-style weapons to banning purchase of body armor for civilians.

The message she and others emphasized was that in New York, at least, measures to address gun violence – including the killing of 10 Black Buffalonians on May 14 – remain a priority.

"We are constantly reminded of the scale of this across the nation. Shots ring out, flags come down and nothing ever changes," Hochul said during a bill-signing ceremony at a Bronx YMCA that included Mayor Byron W. Brown. "Except here in New York."

The package of bills stem from quick action during the waning days of the State Legislature's just-concluded session. The new legislation now requires anyone purchasing a weapon like the AR-15 used at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue to be 21 years old, and not 18 like the alleged white supremacist shooter. The package also calls for identifying some ammunition to be "micro-stamped" with identification, strengthening "red flag" laws that target potential lawbreaker and requiring social media providers to monitor their content for hate messages.

The new bills also ban the sale of body armor like the equipment used in the May 14 killings for ordinary civilians, and widens directives for sharing data among state and local authorities.

Hochul repeatedly noted that the Senate and Assembly quickly enacted the new laws to address loopholes that became more evident following the massacre at Tops. She contended that no state ever responded with such a "sense of urgency," and urged officials in Washington to embrace the same haste on a federal level.

"It's an investment in prevention," she said. "That's how you beat this at the front end."

The assemblage of officials gathered in the northeast Bronx to witness the new laws' enactment seemed to underscore the political will of the state – at least from the Democrats who control the levers of New York government. Hochul was joined by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Attorney General Letitia James. State Sens. Timothy M. Kennedy and Sean M. Ryan of Buffalo also stood behind Hochul as she signed the bills.

During the ceremony, Brown noted his city is "still hurting, still grieving, and in pain" over the events of May 14. He also urged more federal action on guns, which continues to face stiff opposition from Republicans.

"I also hope it serves as a message to states all across the nation and to lawmakers in Washington that enough is enough," the mayor said. "The time for real gun reform at the federal level is now.

"This is the day the families of the victims in Buffalo have asked for ... for hearing the voices of the people," he added. "This sets an example for the rest of the nation. We will keep the pressure on in Congress."

James, meanwhile, laid down a direct political challenge. She singled out the Republican Party for taking too far its defense of the Second Amendment.

"Only in America, only in the country I love, can basic activity result in bloodshed because of our sick fascination with guns," she said, blaming a "feckless, spineless, reckless party known as the GOP."

"The Second Amendment is not absolute," James said. "We cannot wait for another child, another victim, to have their face blown away."

While not as direct in her effort to pressure gun control opponents, Hochul also referred to the reports of mass carnage in the Jefferson Avenue Tops as well as to the Texas elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down by an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15.

"Heaven help you if you look a those images and not have a change of heart," she said.

