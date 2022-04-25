Hochul defends stadium deal while touting new budget

When Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted the state's role in financing a new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium Monday at Kleinhans Music Hall, she received a loud and long standing ovation from the several hundred hand-picked guests attending.

But the reaction around the rest of the state is nowhere near as enthusiastic, according to a new Siena College poll. Its latest statewide survey issued Monday shows 63% of New Yorkers oppose the state's $600 million contribution to the project, with only 24% approving.

The results put the campaign mode governor a bit on the defensive in a meeting with reporters after the Kleinhans event, even if she remains as committed to the state role as ever.

"Wherever I go upstate, people are excited," Hochul said, noting the 43% state contribution to the project cost ranks favorably with other small market stadium projects and that substantial economic development will result.

"People tend to like what's in their area, not what's outside their area," she added. "I feel it's a good deal for the taxpayers."

And in the end, she said, the NFL franchise will remain in Buffalo and 10,000 union construction jobs will result from what she labeled the biggest project in Western New York history.

It is a theme the governor is likely to face often over the next two months as she starts to campaign in earnest for the Democratic nomination to be decided in the June 28 primary. Already, her party rivals – Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams – are criticizing the deal as subsidizing the team's billionaire owners. Her eventual Republican opponent is also likely to question her approval of the state role.

But Hochul got a taste of what to expect Monday as she was questioned about the poll following a session in which she touted the myriad benefits she sees stemming from the state's new $220 billion budget. And she said that a poll of New York City residents would probably report approval of improvements slated for Penn Station or transportation projects on Long Island.

"We have a large state with a lot of different interests, and I know this is important to the identity of Western New York," she said. "It's a small market team, and it's really hard to keep a team ... here, and we got the job done."

