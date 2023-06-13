The contest for the Masten District seat on the Buffalo Common Council features two of the city’s most high-profile women – Zeneta B. Everhart and India B. Walton. Both have been community leaders, advocates and organizers in the city for years.

Everhart, the endorsed candidate of the Erie County Democratic Party, has been one of the most visible faces of the tragic May 14, 2022, mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Her son, Zaire Goodman, a part-time employee at the grocery store, was shot in the back of the neck in the parking lot as he tried to help an older customer with her groceries. Goodman was 20 at the time.

Since then, Everhart has testified before Congress. She was Sen. Charles Schumer’s guest for President Biden's State of the Union Address in February. She started a children’s book drive with her son to collect books about race and diversity. She has given numerous interviews to media, local and national.

For the past six years, Everhart has been the director of diversity and inclusion for State Sen. Tim Kennedy.

“It’s been an amazing ride. Doing work in a community that you’re raised in is a huge responsibility, but it’s been very fulfilling,” Everhart recently told The Buffalo News.

Walton was barely known to many Buffalo voters before her progressive campaign upset Mayor Byron W. Brown in the 2021 Democratic primary for mayor. Walton’s victory gained her national attention and brought a new brand of progressive Democratic politics to Buffalo.

Walton lost to Brown’s write-in campaign in the general election, but she carried the Masten District – Brown's home turf – with 53% of the vote.

Walton described herself as “an independent thinker, a constant advocate, a person with experience in affordable housing development, with experience in improving the social determinants of health as a registered nurse” during a recent campaign event where she was endorsed by former State Sen. Antoine Thompson and former Erie County Legislature Chair Betty Jean Grant.

Walton and Everhart are two of three Democratic candidates running for the seat vacated by Ulysees O. Wingo Sr., who announced in February he would not seek re-election.

The third is Murray Holman, a longtime youth advocate who has been on the front lines of anti-violence initiatives for decades, often working with police to deter young people from a life of crime. Holman, executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition and co-leader of Buffalo Peacemakers violence prevention program, will not be on the ballot for the Democratic primary election, but will appear on the Conservative line in November’s general election.

If elected in November, Everhart or Walton could be among the first women in several years to hold a seat on the Common Council. The last female member on the Council was Bonnie Russell, who represented the University District from 2004 to 2014.

A poor neighborhood

The Masten District extends from Main Street to as far east as Bailey Avenue, an area that runs south from University Heights to MLK Park, encompassing all or parts of the Hamlin Park, Delavan Grider, Fillmore-Leroy, Kensington Bailey, Genesee-Moselle and MLK Park neighborhoods.

Most households in the Masten District have an income less than the citywide median income (58.3%), according to the Partnership for the Public Good.

According to campaign finance reports filed with the State Board of Elections, Everhart raised $63,858 through May 26, nearly three times as much as Walton, who raised $22,280. Everhart spent much of her campaign money during the most recent reporting period and has $20,000 left in her account, while Walton has between $10,000 and $13,000 in her account, records show.

Forty percent of the donors who gave to Everhart were from outside Buffalo's boundaries, according to a Buffalo News review.

Of the $22,280 Walton raised, $4,270 was not itemized. If a campaign contribution or an aggregation of contributions is $99 or less, it does not need to be itemized with the name and address of the donor, according to the State Board of Elections.

Careers for both focused on local issues

Walton went to work for the state Working Families Party – a left-leaning minor party – in January 2022 as a senior adviser for special projects to advance priorities in the State Legislature, specifically local issues in Buffalo and Rochester. She resigned from the position to seek the party’s endorsement, which she was granted last March.

Walton also does consulting work and is the strategic director for Roots Action Education Fund, involved in civic engagement on the local level and education on issue-based campaigns, she said.

Part of Everhart’s job with Kennedy involves looking at legislation through a racial equity lens, she said.

“We want to make sure that any legislation that the senator is putting forward or that he is supporting does not hurt Black and brown people and that it actually helps them,” Everhart said. “So that’s a huge part of my job, obviously, writing laws and looking for new ones to help. Another big part of my job is actually on the ground in the community.”

Focus on housing

Walton, a first-time homeowner, purchased a $245,000 two-family house on Eastwood Place in the Masten District in November. Her three adult sons live below her, and her teenage son lives with her.

Her campaign has singled out the lack of affordable housing as a main issue facing Masten District residents. Her focus is improving housing in Masten through community-driven planning and development that will include housing for residents throughout their lives, despite physical ability and income.

Walton says she will work with public and private partnerships to increase home ownership and address the racial wealth gap.

Holding landlords accountable for providing safe and healthy properties is also on Walton’s agenda. She would enforce the city’s rental registry and work with the city’s Department of Permits and Inspection Services to implement proactive rental inspection and provide eviction and foreclosure prevention resources to district residents.

Walton also pledges to implement more programs to fund home maintenance and ownership, including support for residents in purchasing city-owned vacant lots. She referenced her time as executive director of the Fruit Belt Community Trust as a way to pay for that.

“Back when I was working with the trust in 2018, 2019, there was money available through the state Attorney General’s Office for anti-displacement work, for trust work, and we really couldn’t get the cooperation of the city to be able to maximize the amount of funding that we could bring in," she said.

Under her leadership, the trust built two houses in the Fruit Belt, something elected officials and other community members have found fault with. However, she looks forward to being able to bring forward some of the ideas and experience she gained in that role.

“I built those houses in the Fruit Belt. The criticism is that it was only two houses, but guess what? It’s still two houses, two more than we had before,” Walton said.

Housing is a No. 1 priority, Everhart said, who lives on Florida Street and is trying to buy a house. She will draw on her personal experiences as a renter looking to buy a home, to help renters “navigate the system,” she said.

Everhart has been developing a program for about a year and a half that involves creating a fund that renters, specifically on the East Side of Buffalo, can get access to for purchasing empty lots and dilapidated houses in their neighborhoods, she said. Renters would have first priority on buying the properties.

The funding will come from a combination of state and federal dollars, banks and foundation support, and the city will play a part, too, she said.

“Probably about a year and a half now I’ve been working on this. I’ve been talking to banks. I’ve been talking to foundations in the community. I’ve been talking to other senators and legislators about this program, and they all agree with me that this program could definitely work,” Everhart said.

The aim is to make sure “our renters own a piece of their community.”

“I am a renter, and I’ve dealt with terrible landlords, trying to get the apartment fixed up and battling lords. I’ve dealt with it all and even now trying to buy a house has been a lot,” Everhart said. “And so I feel like there’s resources to help people buy homes, but it’s not an easy system to navigate, and so we have to figure out a way to make it accessible for everyone. We need people to know that you don’t need an 800 credit score or $100,000 to buy a house."