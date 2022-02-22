Harry Wilson upsets GOP plans by joining race for NY governor

Just one week before Republicans are slated to crown Rep. Lee Zeldin as their 2022 candidate for governor, a familiar – and potentially powerful – figure in state politics is reportedly eyeing the contest.
Harry J. Wilson, the Westchester County businessman and 2010 candidate for state comptroller, is poised to enter the race and spend $12 million of his own money on TV ads as well as qualifying for the GOP primary ballot, according to Fox News.
"Rising crime, out of control taxes, skyrocketing cost of living, closed schools, corrupt politicians – New York needs a turnaround," he said in a statement to Fox aimed at former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his successor, Kathy Hochul.
"I'll repeal the Cuomo/Hochul tax increases, tackle the high cost of living, end cashless bail, fire rogue district attorneys who don't enforce the law, and clean up the corruption in Albany," he said.
Wilson, whom Republicans have encouraged as a gubernatorial candidate for years, had appeared to resist joining this year's effort as the party coalesced behind Zeldin of Suffolk County. The New York Post reported earlier in the year that Wilson was mulling a shot at governor, but he has since remained silent and out of sight.
But the new candidacy is already encountering opposition from the Republican-Conservative coalition solidly behind Zeldin. State Conservative Chairman Gerard Kassar noted Tuesday that Wilson contributed to the campaign of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose policies have come under increasing Republican and Conservative attack. Kassar said support for Bragg makes Wilson "ineligible for serious consideration by Conservative and Republican voters."
Support Local Journalism
"Where has he been all these years?" Kassar asked. “The Conservative Party reiterates its firm support for Congressman Lee Zeldin for governor."
Other candidates include former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former Trump aide Andrew Giuliani, but Zeldin has wrapped up the majority of county committees and is expected to gain the party endorsement – and automatic access to the ballot – when state Republicans convene in Garden City on Long Island beginning Monday. Wilson would be forced to circulate his own designating petitions to gain access to the ballot, but is believed more than able to pay for such an effort.
Now Wilson throws a complication into GOP plans, even as he remains close to many party leaders. His substantial personal wealth has always proved an attraction to Republican leaders in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, as has his track record at the polls. In his 2010 race for comptroller, he lost by less than three percentage points to Democrat Thomas P. DiNapoli – who now holds the office and will run again this year.
That marks the closest any Republican has come to winning statewide office since George E. Pataki's last gubernatorial victory in 2002. Wilson considered but passed on challenging Cuomo in 2018.
While Wilson is believed able to largely dip into his own funds for a campaign, his opponents have been busy on the fundraising trail. Zeldin reported about $5.6 million in his account, while Hochul has socked away about $21.3 million.
Wilson was criticized in 2010 for some methods employed by his private equity firm in buying and turning around failing companies. But he has also earned admiration for some of those same efforts as they saved some firms in which he invested, as well as their jobs. He also served in the Obama administration in its efforts to restructure General Motors and Chrysler after receiving government support.
"The career politicians and insiders have run the state into the ground, but it's not too late to turn it around," he told Fox. "That's what I've spent my life doing, and for the sake of 20 million New Yorkers, this is the most important turnaround yet."
Wilson is the son of Greek immigrants who settled in Johnstown in Fulton County. He told Fox he will spend the next several days launching his candidacy across the state.