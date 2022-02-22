Harry Wilson upsets GOP plans by joining race for NY governor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Where has he been all these years?" Kassar asked. “The Conservative Party reiterates its firm support for Congressman Lee Zeldin for governor."

Other candidates include former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former Trump aide Andrew Giuliani, but Zeldin has wrapped up the majority of county committees and is expected to gain the party endorsement – and automatic access to the ballot – when state Republicans convene in Garden City on Long Island beginning Monday. Wilson would be forced to circulate his own designating petitions to gain access to the ballot, but is believed more than able to pay for such an effort.

Now Wilson throws a complication into GOP plans, even as he remains close to many party leaders. His substantial personal wealth has always proved an attraction to Republican leaders in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, as has his track record at the polls. In his 2010 race for comptroller, he lost by less than three percentage points to Democrat Thomas P. DiNapoli – who now holds the office and will run again this year.

That marks the closest any Republican has come to winning statewide office since George E. Pataki's last gubernatorial victory in 2002. Wilson considered but passed on challenging Cuomo in 2018.