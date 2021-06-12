Hamburg is brimming with primaries

Now they are running on a slate as "2 Bobs 4 Hamburg."

In the town council race, Mahoney, a business representative for SEIU Local 200 United and member of the town Planning Board, is running in a Democratic primary against the endorsed Democrats, Carly Whalen Story, a family advocate for Adoption STAR, and Megan A. Comerford, a special education teacher for Frontier Central School District and member of the town Planning Board.

"Why I was snubbed the way I was is beyond me," Mahoney said. "I'm the only Democratic committee member running for office in Hamburg."

He said he believes he deserved the Democratic endorsement and earned the endorsement working for the party over the years, and that's why he is challenging the endorsed candidates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hamburg Democratic Chairman Terrence MacKinnon said the endorsement process took several months, with candidates having plenty of time to talk to committee members before they voted on the endorsement.

"It was the most open and transparent process we have ever had," MacKinnon said. "They voted overwhelmingly for our endorsed team."

He added that all three candidates said if they did not win the endorsement they would not run in a primary, and the supervisor primary was unexpected, too.