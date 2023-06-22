Veteran Grand Island Town Board colleagues who have contrasting styles are squaring off in the Republican primary for town supervisor.

Peter Marston Jr., who also serves as deputy supervisor, is the endorsed candidate challenged by fellow Republican Mike Madigan.

They are running for the GOP line in the race to replace Supervisor John Whitney, who is not seeking a second term.

Marston has the Conservative Party endorsement so he would have a ballot line in November if he loses the primary to Madigan.

If Madigan loses Tuesday, however, he would be out of the race. And, as of now, Grand Island Democrats don't have their own candidate for the post.

Marston said during his time in office he has tried to foster a better sense of collaboration on the board and within Town Hall.

"The town, it seemed they had a lot of silos before, where everybody just worked in their own department and they didn't commingle," said Marston, 54, the owner of Marston Power Equipment. "That's starting to go away."

Madigan presents himself as an elected official willing to question the status quo.

"Some people say I'm a Cub Scout, or Boy Scout, because I do believe in right and wrong. And I shoot straight and I will stand up and take firm stances on certain things," said Madigan, 59, a senior program manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific on the island.

Marston was first elected to the Town Board in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. He said his background is different than that of his more "corporate America" opponent.

"I'm a blue-collar guy. I'm a boots-on-the-ground kind of guy," Marston said in an interview. "As we're speaking, I just left the sewer plant. I get around town: I'm in parks, I spend time in sewer, I'm in water, all that other stuff. I'm a little bit more of that. I'm a lot less spreadsheet. I'm a lot more hands-on."

He said he believes this style of governance pays more dividends than "coming from the top and saying, 'thou shalt,' " Marston said.

Improved communication among town departments allowed Grand Island to build a trail network on the former Nike base using in-house labor, Marston said.

A major area of concern is how much development is appropriate for Grand Island. Several major residential and mixed-use projects are going through the approval process now.

"We can't stop development. There's no way to stop it," Marston said. "You can steer it and make it go to a more palatable fashion."

Madigan sought, but did not receive, the Republican endorsement for town supervisor. He said he is more involved in debating important issues than Marston.

"He doesn't deliberate. He doesn't engage. He doesn't take strong positions. He doesn't look out for the best interests of the residents and the taxpayers," Madigan said. "I think there's a distinct difference between us."

Madigan is barred by the town's term limits law – a law he has supported – from seeking a third term on the Town Board following his election wins in 2015 and 2019.

He said this was one change he has fought for as he tried to root out "waste, fraud and abuse" in island government.

"The procurement policy requires certain things to go out to bid on a regular basis," Madigan said, offering another example, "And I really pushed hard to enforce that against a lot of resistance."

He clashed regularly with former Supervisor Nate McMurray, a Democrat, over whether the town should buy the former Cannon Design headquarters, whether to exceed the state tax cap in the 2018 budget and other issues.

But he said his efforts also faced pushback from his fellow Republicans, who now hold every elected position on Grand Island.

For example, Madigan said he argued for years that the town should change its auditor because the same firm had served in that role for four decades.

Madigan said he twice introduced legislation and it was twice voted down – with Marston voting to keep the existing firm in place both times – before the Town Board voted unanimously to hire a new auditing company. Madigan said Marston didn't explain his change of mind.

Marston said Madigan's description of what happened is incomplete but he declined to elaborate because it would be "inappropriate to discredit" any firm that sought or held the auditor contract.

Questions about financial oversight arose after officials became concerned about possible embezzlement from the town's Golden Age Center.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office charged the former supervisor of the town's Golden Age Center with stealing more than $100,000 over six years and she received probation following her guilty plea.

Madigan, in public remarks at Town Board meetings and in a column in a weekly community newspaper, criticized what he considered a lack of oversight and raised concerns about the independence of the auditing firm.

"It was a very serious situation and the Town Board has to feel accountable to prevent it from happening in the future," Madigan said.

The town's supervising accountant filed a defamation lawsuit against Madigan and the town. This legal claim remains active but nothing has happened since the initial filing in January 2022.

Also Tuesday, three candidates are running for two spots in the Republican primary for Town Board.

GOP Councilman Tom Digati is seeking a second term and has the party's endorsement for re-election. Republicans also endorsed Joseph Spinella, an M&T Bank vice president, to fill Madigan's seat.

They are facing a primary challenge from Dan Kilmer, a former Lewiston Town Board member and veteran of the Army, Navy and Air National Guard. Kilmer is running a campaign aligned with Madigan.