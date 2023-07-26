Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney will resign from his position next week, an abrupt departure that hands the job to one of the candidates running to replace him.

Whitney, a Republican, had previously announced he would not seek re-election this year. But instead of finishing out his term, which runs through Dec. 31, he now will step down effective Aug. 4.

"I'm just citing personal reasons," Whitney told The Buffalo News on Tuesday. The Island Dispatch was first to report Whitney's decision.

Challenger Mike Madigan wins GOP primary for Grand Island supervisor Grand Island Councilman Mike Madigan has won the Republican primary over his party's preferred candidate for town supervisor.

Deputy Supervisor Peter Marston Jr. will serve as acting supervisor through the end of the year.

Marston was the endorsed Republican candidate for town supervisor. He lost the GOP primary in June to fellow Councilman Mike Madigan but remains in the contest on the Conservative Party line.

Whitney was first elected town supervisor in 2019. He had retired after serving as town engineer for 31 years.

The early part of his tenure was eventful.

Months after Whitney took office, Fantasy Island closed and then the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Much of his first year in office was occupied by the intense fight over Amazon's "Project Olive" warehouse proposal.

By early this year, Whitney, 67, said he knew he didn't want to seek and serve another term as supervisor.

A couple of weeks ago, however, Whitney said he came to the conclusion he needed to leave office sooner.

"I hadn't anticipated this," he said, declining to elaborate on his personal reasons. "I'm just gonna leave it at that."

Whitney said he did not discuss his decision in advance with Marston nor did he make it to boost Marston's candidacy for supervisor.

Whitney has been in a long-term relationship with Lynn Dingey, Marston's sister; the couple got married on July 1.

"No, this was my decision, solely, and mine alone," Whitney said.

Whitney said he looks forward to playing more golf and – at his wife's request – spending their honeymoon cheering on the Bills in London.

Marston is the owner of Marston Power Equipment. He was first elected to the Town Board in 2017 and re-elected in 2021.

"That's my job," Marston said of taking on the added duties of acting supervisor. "I'm going to do my job."

He said, if anything, the new position will take more of his time, leaving less for campaigning.

Madigan is a senior program manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific on Grand Island. He is barred by the town’s term limits law – a law he supported – from seeking a third term on the Town Board following his election wins in 2015 and 2019.

He sought, but did not receive, the Republican endorsement for town supervisor before beating Marston in the primary by 55% to 45%.

Madigan said he can only speculate why Whitney chose to step down now but the timing isn't ideal because the town is entering a critical period for preparing the 2024 town budget, a task typically led by the supervisor.

"I think we need to work together effectively," said Madigan, who added he believes board members can despite the fact two of them are opponents in the November election.

The board can choose to appoint an interim supervisor, shifting Marston back to deputy supervisor, or keep him as acting supervisor and continue with four members instead of five for the foreseeable future.

Grand Island Democratic Chair Jim Sharpe said he doesn't believe Marston's new post gives him an advantage over Madigan because the general election is just three months away and the two men are such known quantities for voters.

"Because of the short window, I don't think it would," said Sharpe, a former deputy supervisor. "I think it really comes down to, people are going to look at the two candidates as to what they're bringing into the game."

The Democrats don't have a candidate for supervisor but the Town Board contest is coming into shape.

Councilman Tom Digati is seeking re-election and won one of two spots in the GOP primary last month. He also has Conservative backing.

Digati's fellow endorsed Republican, Joseph Spinella, finished third in the primary and has declined to stay in the race on the Conservative line.

The top finisher in the GOP primary was challenger Dan Kilmer, Madigan's running mate.

Kilmer and Digati will face endorsed Democrats Kristen Obarka and Wayne West for two seats on the board. West also has the Working Families Party line.