Gov. Kathy Hochul summons powers of incumbency to stave off Lee Zeldin's challenge

ROCHESTER – As Democrat Kathy Hochul took the stage at Abraham Lincoln School 22 on Upper Falls Boulevard Saturday, the lineup behind her seemed to represent all the advantages enjoyed by the incumbent governor of New York.

Rep. Joe Morrelle and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello bring the power of the area's Democratic Party. Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association, commands an army of unionized teachers knocking on doors and making phone calls.

Even the kids posing for photos with their governor proved perfect for the cameras recording Hochul's every move.

Republican Lee Zeldin targets a tough audience: NYC Democrats Zeldin is sticking to a calculated game plan of constant appearances before potential Democratic defectors. He cites former Republican Gov. George E. Pataki's three consecutive victories in 1994, 1998 and 2002, and thinks it can be done again.

"She is a longtime friend who works incredibly hard to lead the state," Morrelle told a crowd gathered at a book drive sponsored by the New York State United Teachers union. "She is a great friend of Rochester."

As Hochul's faceoff against Republican Lee Zeldin enters its final days, she is charging harder than at any other time in her long political career. She traverses the state on an almost daily basis, concentrating on New York City and its trove of Democratic voters while tending to her own upstate base as well. The first upstater in more than a century (as well as the first woman) to vie for the governor's office, Hochul finds herself in an unusual defensive position. Polls show Zeldin squeezing into single digits Hochul's once-commanding lead, prompting prominent Republicans like Governors Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Ron DeSantis of Florida to campaign in New York for the congressman from Suffolk County.

Now, torrents of money flow into the coffers of both candidates as Zeldin's GOP is heartened and Democrats rush to Hochul's aid. For the first time since Gov. George E. Pataki's victory in 2002, Republicans in New York sense the possibility of an upset in uber-Democratic New York.

But none of it fazes Hochul, the diminutive figure working her way a few days ago through the state's fourth largest city. She seems to have revived her well-chronicled gift for retail politicking, visiting small businesses and plunging into crowds while state troopers hover nearby. On this Saturday in Rochester, she seems the same Kathy from Hamburg who started on the Town Council.

"When I was in third grade – I grew up in a big Irish Catholic family – and took out a book about Harriet Tubman," she tells the kids at Abraham Lincoln School, referring to the famous Underground Railroad conductor with ties to Rochester. "When I read about her life, I did a book report on her. She was brave and courageous. And now I have a statue of her in my office."

But then Hochul latches on to the concepts that she hopes will prompt the Democratic base she needs. Especially upstate, she touts jobs and the economy.

"We're bringing 50,000 jobs to upstate with Micron," she says about the tech giant planning a mega-facility in suburban Syracuse. "And Joe Morrelle helped with the legislation (providing government incentives)."

Indeed, Hochul is basking in the glow of Micron Technologies' plans to invest $100 billion in the facility over the next 20 years that is expected to directly employ 9,000 and indirectly many thousands more. While Zeldin hammers her on crime, he also complains about a state government that taxes too much and over-regulates its businesses – driving away those migrating to other states. She has no problem defending the $5.5 billion in state incentives that helped lure the Idaho-based Micron to the Syracuse area.

Those with her at Abraham Lincoln School will provide key components to the effort she hopes will prompt Democrats in Rochester and elsewhere to go to the polls. Urbanski, the teachers union chief, said the Saturday assemblage represents a powerful coalition of Hochul supporters. His group of 3,100 teachers will not only ask its members to vote, but staff phone banks and mail flyers encourage votes for the governor and other endorsed candidates.

Urbanski acknowledges that the crime issues raised by Zeldin are presenting a challenge to Hochul, and that they must be overcome.

"We're not taking anything for granted," he says. "There's a lot at stake here for public education and for those who are truly disadvantaged."

No stranger to Delavan-Grider

It was no accident that Hochul, accompanied by her husband, Bill (general counsel for Delaware North Cos. and former U.S. attorney for Western New York), earlier on Saturday chose the Delavan-Grider Community Center on Buffalo's East Side to mark her ballot on the first day of early voting. In the heart of Buffalo's Black community, it served as the venue for President Biden to console a grieving community following the May 14 shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops that killed 10 Black Buffalonians.

Hochul arrived at the polling site accompanied by most of Erie County's slate of Democratic candidates this year, as well as other top Democrats like Mayor Byron W. Brown, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, Rep. Brian Higgins and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes. African American voters form a normally reliable cadre of Democratic voters, and Hochul is counting on them for support. For sure, she will gain a high percentage of Black voters against Zeldin. But she must also attract numbers to avoid the less-than-robust Black turnout that doomed former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo's bid for a fourth term in 1994.

And while a steady stream of mostly Black voters flowed into the community center last Saturday, Board of Elections officials report weekend totals at about half of the same period in the 2020 presidential year (about 28,000 then compared to about 14,000 this year). Still, voters like Luveena Ward of Buffalo said they marked their ballot for Hochul.

"I like what she says, and she does what she says," Ward said. "And I like that she showed up after what happened at Tops. She's from this area and knows the people."

Brown, meanwhile, senses "a lot of excitement" as Election Day approaches, and predicts Hochul will win comfortably. But he acknowledges that turning out the vote is "absolutely crucial" to her success. That's where the mayor's own political organization comes into play.

"I will do everything I can to let everyone know that voting for Gov. Hochul is in the best interest of our community," he told The Buffalo News.

The governor, meanwhile, stood before a phalanx of still and television cameras after casting her vote, and immediately focused on efforts to combat gun violence that she constantly touts in the face of her opponent's relentless criticism. Zeldin's anti-crime message, most observers believe, has propelled his recent surge in the polls.

She has been no stranger to the Delavan-Grider Community Center, she says, "in good times and in bad."

"We went back with a strong sense of purpose that we as a community would rise up and also make sure we had the toughest gun laws in the nation," she says, "so that no teenager could ever again buy an AR-15 and do this in our lifetime.

"Public safety is top of mind," she adds.

WNY projects 'not set in stone'

Later in Rochester, Hochul was making her final pitch in tours of small businesses led by Mayor Malik Evans. She finds an enthusiastic audience at Women of Color on South Avenue, a collaborative of 10 businesses owned by Black women in the South Wedge neighborhood. Connie Marple, founder and manager, is in the governor's corner.

"She's definitely pro-woman and pro-choice. She's all about empowering women, especially in a man's world," Marple said.

After one more stop at Loves Barbershop on Thurston Road, Hochul sums up her final pitch in an interview with The News. Zeldin's opposition to her pledge of $600 million in state funds for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, she says, only touches on how his election could submarine a host of Western New York projects planned by the state. She lists projects such as millions for the Outer Harbor, DL&W Terminal, Central Terminal and $1 billion to reunite the neighborhood split by construction of the Kensington Expressway as threatened by a new governor who could reverse her commitments.

"These are all not set in stone," she says. "Just like the stadium, and that's set in panic among a lot of Bills fans."

Ditto, the governor says, for the gun laws enacted after the Tops shooting, such as restrictions on sale of assault-style weapons to people under 18, or removing 8,000 illegal guns from the streets.

"He could reverse all the bills and I proposed and signed to protect people after the massacre in Buffalo," she said, adding Zeldin now talks about arming teachers or allowing people to carry guns in places of worship. She makes the closing argument that her measures more effectively fight crime.

"You can keep people scared," she says, "or you can keep people safe."