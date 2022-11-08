Gov. Kathy Hochul declares victory in race over Lee Zeldin

Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York's first woman governor and the first Buffalonian to lead the state in more than a century, appeared headed toward victory Tuesday in her race against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County.

Hochul, who held a statewide lead of about 12 points as of 11:20 p.m., declared victory on Twitter shortly after NBC News became the first news outlet to say she won the race.

And at about 11:35 p.m., she took the stage at her victory celebration in Manhattan.

"Tonight I want to speak directly to New Yorkers," she said. "Tonight, you made your voices heard loud and clear. And you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York."

Hochul held a double-digit lead throughout the night, although Zeldin tightened the race as a number of rural upstate counties reported their vote totals.

Totals available as of 11:30 p.m. include only about 5% of the precincts from Nassau County and none from Suffolk County – and those Long Island counties are expected to go to Zeldin. A technical issue in Suffolk County, Zeldin's home, prevented votes from being counted there through much of the evening.

Many of the ballots tallied early in the evening reflected early votes, and Democrats traditionally are more likely to go to the polls early than Republicans are.

Early returns from Erie County showed Hochul – of Buffalo – with about 65% of the early vote. But once votes cast Tuesday began to be added to the totals, the race for governor in Erie County became surprisingly close. Hochul had about a 6 percentage point lead in her home county with most of the vote counted.

Nearly complete returns from New York City showed Hochul with huge leads in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens, while Zeldin pulled ahead in traditionally conservative Staten Island. Hochul had a lead of about 30 points in New York City, short of what Zeldin had hoped for in his bid to pull an upset.

The vote count was the culmination of one of the most surprising New York gubernatorial races in decades.

All summer and into September, the contest looked like a sleeper. Hochul won her June primary over two rivals by nearly 50 points, and led Zeldin, who won the GOP primary, by double digits in poll after poll for month after month.

But Zeldin pursued an aggressive and unusual strategy for a New York Republican. Instead of just targeting the rural swaths of upstate and the vote-rich New York suburbs north of the city and on Long Island, he made targeted appeals within the city, as well – not just on red-leaning Staten Island, but also in middle-class neighborhoods in Queens and in the city's Hasidic Jewish community.

And, with the help of at least $11 million that cosmetics billionaire Ronald Lauder gave to two super-PACs backing Zeldin and echoing his message, the Republican this fall turned the focus of the race to an issue that he saw as a Hochul weakness: crime.

Several high-profile subway crimes and a spike in the rate of major crimes in New York City gave Zeldin ammunition, and he used it. Both his campaign and the super-PACs flooded the airwaves with ads on the crime issue, and by early October, the Republican pulled within single digits of Hochul in the polls.

Then, in the high-profile moment in the campaign, Zeldin and Hochul faced off in their only debate, in New York City on Oct. 25. There, Zeldin turned the discussion back to the crime issue again and again.

"I am running to take back our streets and to support unapologetically our men and women in law enforcement," said Zeldin, who vowed to declare a crime emergency and to suspend a reform law that repealed cash bail for most criminal suspects starting in 2020, before Hochul became governor.

Hochul, who previously announced an effort to crack down on subway crime but who has resisted repealing bail reform, made her case by stressing that Zeldin opposes the gun control measures that she got passed.

She said Zeldin was long on fearful rhetoric and short of real solutions – but she also tacitly acknowledged that crime had become a central issue in the race.

"You can either work on keeping people scared or working on keeping them safe," Hochul said. "I understand the fear. I walk the streets of New York City every day. I've taken the subways. This fear is real."