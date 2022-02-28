GOP names Paul Rodriguez as comptroller candidate

GARDEN CITY – New York Republicans kicked off their state convention in Nassau County today, endorsing Paul Rodriguez for comptroller in a move to attract Hispanic votes that party officials say have been "taken for granted" by Democrats.

A 25-year veteran of Wall Street who worked for a host of financial institutions, Rodriguez faces a tough assignment in challenging three-term incumbent Thomas P. DiNapoli, who has faced only token opposition over the years. But the new GOP candidate won unanimous approval, guaranteeing that barring any unforeseen late entry via the petition route, at least one GOP candidate leaves the Garden City Hotel today without facing a party primary.

A Queens native, Rodriguez noted his upbringing by a single mother in Puerto Rico, the education he received, and his embrace of the Republican values he says he will introduce as the state's fiscal watchdog.

"I always felt I had to change my circumstances to succeed," he told delegates from around the state. And then he provided a hint of the campaign ahead that may center around DiNapoli's "Albany insider" status.