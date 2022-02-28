GOP names Paul Rodriguez as comptroller candidate

GARDEN CITY – New York Republicans kicked off their state convention in Nassau County today, endorsing Paul Rodriguez for comptroller in a move to attract Hispanic votes that party officials say have been "taken for granted" by Democrats.
A 25-year veteran of Wall Street who worked for a host of financial institutions, Rodriguez faces a tough assignment in challenging three-term incumbent Thomas P. DiNapoli, who has faced only token opposition over the years. But the new GOP candidate won unanimous approval, guaranteeing that barring any unforeseen late entry via the petition route, at least one GOP candidate leaves the Garden City Hotel today without facing a party primary.
A Queens native, Rodriguez noted his upbringing by a single mother in Puerto Rico, the education he received, and his embrace of the Republican values he says he will introduce as the state's fiscal watchdog.
"I always felt I had to change my circumstances to succeed," he told delegates from around the state. And then he provided a hint of the campaign ahead that may center around DiNapoli's "Albany insider" status.
"Tom DiNapoli is a nice man, but he's a career politician and part of the cabal in Albany," he said, referring to his opponent's long career in the Assembly. "We need an outsider in the office, somebody who understands the everyday struggles of regular New Yorkers."
He lashed out at the state's high taxation rate and increasing crime, some of the top themes emerging in the early stages of the conclave that begins today. Rodriguez said he will advocate being an activist comptroller who will streamline government, "expose corruption and fraud," and cut waste. He also said the state's huge pension funds should not be used as the tool of a political agenda, such as disinvesting in the natural gas industry.
The convention next turns its attention to naming a candidate to oppose Charles E. Schumer, the powerful incumbent who has not only been a senator since 1999, but serves as Senate majority leader. Delegates were considering Alexander Mici and NewsMax commentator Joe Pinion. That selection is expected to be completed today.