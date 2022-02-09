GOP hopes Working Families' Jumaane Williams will diffuse Dem vote for governor

"No one in New York State should have to worry about where they're sleeping at night because they can't afford housing. No one should have to die because they don't have health care," said Walton, a senior adviser to the party. "In one of the wealthiest states in the country, everyone should be fed, sheltered, and cared for. That's the New York that Jumaane Williams is ready to build."

Working Families spokesman Ravi Mangla said Wednesday that Hochul and Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County appeared before party officials for interviews before Williams won the endorsement. The party will now support Williams through the Democratic primary, Mangla said, but would not address what happens if Williams loses the Democratic contest and enhances Zeldin's chances by remaining on the general election ballot.

"That's a bridge we'll cross when we get there," he said.

The new developments may still change significantly in the weeks ahead. Williams, along with Suozzi, will challenge Hochul in the June Democratic primary. Williams could emerge as a general election threat to Hochul if she wins and he loses in June, but observers point out that new election laws this year could make it easier for him to leave the line and decrease the potential for a diffused Democratic vote.