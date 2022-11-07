GOP, Dems rev up turnout efforts in face of close governor race

Few Republican leaders over the past two decades have reflected the kind of optimism about a statewide election as Michael A. Kracker on Monday.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, the new Erie County GOP chairman said, shows real strength in Western New York that could yield surprises if the party can turn out its voters in the closer than expected contest against incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul.

"I believe the possibility of delivering Erie County is strong," Kracker said. "I think it could happen."

And should Zeldin triumph – or maybe even come close in overwhelmingly Democratic Erie County – it could point to success for the Suffolk County congressman in other Democratic strongholds across the state. It all fuels speculation about the contest for governor of New York that has seen no Republican come even close since the party's last success by George E. Pataki in 2002.

But Kracker's Democratic counterpart, Jeremy J. Zellner, discounts that kind of talk in a county boasting about 132,000 more Democrats than Republicans – as well as a state with 3.5 million more Democrats.

"I don't think he's going to win Erie County," Zellner said. "Kathy Hochul is going to win in her home county."

Still, he noted advantages scored by an independent committee headed by cosmetics heir Ronald S. Lauder that has pumped $11 million into ads touting Zeldin that Zellner said "manipulate the truth."

"Tens of millions of dollars will take its toll," he said. "But we will take this county for the governor."

Suddenly, national attention is focused on New York State as Zeldin has ridden his anti-crime message into a race that most polls measure as more than competitive. Now, both parties are rushing into emergency mode to accomplish the most basic need of any election – getting out the vote.

Zellner said his Erie County Democrats have never been more united toward the single purpose of electing Hochul – the Hamburg native and first Buffalonian to serve as governor in 140 years. He noted Hochul was slated to preside over an Election Eve rally at the Statler on Monday night, following downstate appearances over the past few days with President Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. All have seized on new efforts by the governor to highlight her own crime-fighting programs – especially against illegal guns – and to link Zeldin to unpopular-in-New York former President Donald Trump.

Voters cast their last early ballots as candidates search for votes on Tuesday In Erie County, 70,077 residents voted during the nine days of early voting, including 8,616 on Sunday. The Erie County Board of Elections reported that it also has received nearly 18,000 absentee ballots.

"All our Democratic stars are letting Democrats know this is one that they can't sit out," he said.

Biden, appearing with Hochul in Manhattan on Sunday, emphasized the governor's efforts in fighting crime, as well as the proliferation of guns, dwelling for several minutes on the May 14 racist killings in Buffalo.

"In May, Gov. Hochul and I were together in Buffalo," Biden told the crowd. "We met with the families. Spent four hours. And you – you could feel the anger and disgust. It would have been easy to feel helpless, but Gov. Hochul decided to do something about it. Less than a month after the shooting, the governor signed a package of bills strengthening New York's gun laws."

Zellner said unions and party workers spent the weekend making phone calls, ringing doorbells and working social media to remind Democrats of their need to vote on Tuesday if they have not participated in the early balloting process.

Kracker noted that Zeldin attracted about 400 people to a Sunday rally in West Seneca before the candidate crossed the state for similar events, ending up at his midtown Manhattan headquarters, where he will receive election returns Tuesday night. Hochul is slated to set up her headquarters on the Bowery in downtown Manhattan.

"There was a real energy in that crowd in West Seneca," Kracker said, "compared to what we see the Hochul campaign doing. The energy is something I have never seen."

Kracker noted the Republican hope that Erie County will identify itself in the vote as "conservative," especially in enclaves such as Cheektowaga, West Seneca, South Buffalo and the governor's home town of Hamburg.

Still, some experts question whether the state's Democratic and Republican organizations are up to the task of marshalling their forces to get out the vote. Richie Fife, a veteran New York City political consultant, said neither party has had much experience in a competitive statewide race since 2002.

"The problem Democrats have is that the party gears itself toward primary challenges, and not general elections," he said. "That's where the party puts its muscle."

Party organizations in swing states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are used to turning out the vote in general elections over the past five to 10 cycles. New York, he said, is not

"Those parties have a good 'muscle memory,' " he said.

Fife noted this year's results will determine whether Zeldin made inroads with various ethnic communities throughout New York City, while Hochul will hope for a strong turnout among Black Democrats.

Others are cautioning that a close vote may bring a lack of instant results when the polls close at 9 p.m. Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause NY, noted the plethora of "checks and double checks" required of elections officials to tabulate machine votes, as well as outstanding votes such as those from absentees and the military.

"Following the appropriate procedures takes time to make sure votes are counted," she said. "If the boards do their job correctly, it's going to take time, and there's nothing wrong with that. In fact, it's a good thing."