Orleans County is getting a federal grant of $2 million to build a new emergency operations center, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday during a visit to Albion.

The center, a single-room facility, has been housed since 1962 in a structure built as a civil defense bomb shelter. Currently the roof leaks, Gillibrand noted.

The new center will be constructed on the property where the current one is located on West County House Road, about 3 miles south of the Village of Albion.

"The Orleans County community deserves a modern center equipped with the technology and staff needed to meet the moment when emergencies strike," Gillibrand said.

The Orleans County Emergency Management Office includes three full-time staffers – director Justin Niederhofer, deputy director Scott Buffin and a secretary – along with three part-time deputy coordinators, three part-time fire investigators and dozens of volunteers.

It arranges training classes for firefighters and other first responders, provides backup for the county's dispatch system and helps organize response to natural disasters and other emergencies.

- Dale Anderson