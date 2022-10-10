 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election

  • Updated
Erie County Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner remind county residents that Friday is the deadline to register for the Nov. 8 general election.

Registration forms and other information about the election can be found at elections.erie.gov. Forms also are available at Department of Motor Vehicles offices and at many libraries and government service agencies.

Forms must be submitted by Friday either in person or by postmarked mail to Erie County Board of Elections, 134 W. Eagle St., Buffalo, NY 14202.

Early voting for the general election begins Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 6. Polls are open for early voting from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

