Friday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election

Erie County Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner remind county residents that Friday is the deadline to register for the Nov. 8 general election.

Registration forms and other information about the election can be found at elections.erie.gov. Forms also are available at Department of Motor Vehicles offices and at many libraries and government service agencies.

Forms must be submitted by Friday either in person or by postmarked mail to Erie County Board of Elections, 134 W. Eagle St., Buffalo, NY 14202.

Early voting for the general election begins Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 6. Polls are open for early voting from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.