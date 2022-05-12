Former state senator files lawsuit against OTB, criticizes officials' inaction

Former State Sen. George Maziarz announced Thursday a civil lawsuit accusing leadership of Western Regional Off-Track Betting, a public benefit corporation that offers legal online betting on horse racing, of misappropriating public funds for personal use.

The lawsuit names WROTB CEO Henry Wojtaszek, Chairman Richard D. Bianchi and 15 members of the board of directors as defendants. It focuses on the result of two audits, released in September by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, that showed WROTB leadership took $120,000 worth of sports and event tickets that were purchased by the company and diverted them for private use.

Tim Kennedy's bills would force new rules on Western Region OTB The measures introduced by State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy include stripping employees of take-home vehicles, capping gifts to insiders at $15 and appointing a new board of directors to account for the size of Western New York's counties.

Maziarz's suit also contends that board members, capped at $2,500 in compensation per year by state Racing Law, accepted "premium health insurance benefits" as an unlawful perk.

"These were excellent health insurance benefit packages – the best you can buy in the U.S.," Maziarz said. "And they were paid for by taxpayers."

The purpose of the lawsuit, he said, is to not only halt the alleged fraud by WROTB leaders, but also to seek financial restitution for the past misuse of funds.

State comptroller criticizes OTB over perks for board members, executives “Revenues from the OTB are supposed to go to participating municipalities,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said, “not to give board members and employees generous perks and other benefits.”

"It's just such a level of arrogance, sense of entitlement, and it's got to stop," Maziarz said of OTB's actions. "It's going to stop."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Thursday's announcement comes amid existing turmoil for the OTB, which already faces a lawsuit from Michael Nolan, a former OTB executive who claims he was fired because he cooperated with federal and state investigations. The FBI was looking into allegations of cronyism within OTB regarding contracts with outside firms, according to several media reports.

Largely quiet politically since departing his role as state senator amid turmoil in 2014, Maziarz explained his decision to speak out.

"Since I don't see any activity happening, I'm taking the bull by the horns," he told reporters in front of Old County Hall. "I'm frustrated."

The Attorney General's Office, New York State Gaming Commission, the Taxpayer Protection Bureau and the FBI, plus a slew of local officials, were among several entities Maziarz said had an opportunity to act against the WROTB but have not.

Maziarz reignites Niagara County Republicans feud with bid-rigging charge Former State Sen. George D. Maziarz has reignited the simmering feud engulfing Niagara County Republicans for years, charging Wednesday that a newly discovered legal document points to “bid-rigging” for a favored firm connected to former GOP Chairman Henry F. Wojtaszek. Maziarz, who ruled Niagara County politics for decades before declining to run for re-election in 2014 when federal and

A spokesperson for the AG's Office said Thursday that she was aware of the investigation into OTB, but had no comment on Maziarz's lawsuit. Messages to OTB were not returned.

Maziarz and Wojtaszek were long connected in Niagara County politics, with the former serving as Niagara County Clerk before his 19-year run in State Senate, and the latter working as Republican chairman in Niagara County from 2000 to 2009.

Both paid $1,000 in fines after pleading guilty to misdemeanors involving campaign finance violations in 2018, The News reported. Eric T. Schneiderman, the state Attorney General at the time, brought five felony charges against Maziarz, and Wojtaszek, who was expected to testify against his fellow Niagara County Republican in front of a grand jury, never did due to Maziarz's plea deal. Wojtaszek has served as CEO of WROTB since 2016.

Western Regional Off-Track Betting has 11 branches in Western New York, including two in Erie County, specifically Cheektowaga and East Amherst. WROTB also runs 25 EZ Bet locations, smaller endeavors connected to bars and bowling alleys.

Watch now: Batavia Downs truck disrupts presser about lawsuit against OTB Former State Sen. George Maziarz spoke with reporters Thursday afternoon across the street from Batavia Downs, whose betting is run by Western…

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.