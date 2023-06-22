The former Town of Tonawanda Republican chairman and a first-term Democratic incumbent are facing off in the Conservative Party primary for a Town Board seat.

Matthew R. Braun is challenging the endorsed Conservative candidate, Councilman Carl E. Szarek, for that party's ballot line in the general election.

Szarek won the backing of the Erie County Conservative Party over Braun. The county party made the endorsement because there's no established town Conservative Committee, the candidates said.

Braun switched his registration from Republican to Conservative to challenge Szarek in the Conservative primary, arguing he is the true conservative in the primary election.

"We had to do that in order to protect the integrity of the Conservative Party," said Braun, 28, a cybersecurity risk manager in the health care industry.

Braun said Szarek's choice to seek the backing of the Conservative and Working Families parties, when the two organizations have such contrasting positions on issues, is politically "disingenuous."

"He doesn't stand for anything," Braun said. "He only stands for trying to get more votes because he has no record to run on."

Szarek noted a number of town residents are members of labor unions.

"The WFP was built on strong labor support and I support my brothers and sisters in organized labor," said Szarek, 67, a retired Erie County employee.

Szarek said Braun's decision to change his registration in order to take him on in a primary is more fallout from the GOP-Conservative fight that started over a Southtowns Erie County Legislature seat.

"I'm just, in some ways, a pawn," Szarek said. Braun denied his campaign is tied to the countywide political maneuvering.

Braun has sought to make taxes and public safety issues in the race.

He has criticized Szarek and the all-Democratic Town Board for raising taxes; accused the board of refusing to rein in spending; and failing to address car thefts and other crime in town.

"Carl's not doing anything conservative to support our police or increase our police department's presence in the community," Braun said.

In particular, he said, the town has wasted taxpayer money on features, such as an exterior mural, that have done nothing to stem financial losses at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. Szarek is chair of the Town Board committee that oversees Tonawanda's recreational venues.

"That Aquatic Center is still bleeding," Braun said, "and he thinks that spending money on a mural to paint the front of it is going to bring the Aquatic Center back to life."

Szarek, first elected to the Town Board in 2019, acknowledged some recent criminal incidents but praised the work of town police and touted the fact the board has kept in check any annual increases in the tax levy.

"We've been under the tax cap every year," Szarek said, before mentioning Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger. "We've been very smart, he's been very smart, about spending."

He also pointed out the town was able to use federal and state funding to help cover the cost of a recreation project that will add an ice arena, splash pad and renovated indoor sports field at Brighton and Lincoln parks. And, he said, improvements to the Aquatic Center already are paying off with higher use levels.

"If you see, that parking lot now is full on the weekends," Szarek said.

There were 1,086 active registered Conservative voters as of February in the town, so it's likely just several hundred voters will decide the party primary.

No matter who wins, Braun and Szarek will meet again in November. Braun is the endorsed Republican and Szarek is assured of having the Democratic and Working Families lines.