Who was the informant who helped the FBI obtain a search warrant to raid a Buffalo City Hall office more than three years ago?

Nona B. Watson said Wednesday it wasn’t her, although 13 days after the raid in 2019 the former Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency executive director filed a secret lawsuit that accused Mayor Byron W. Brown’s administration of corruption in its handling of federal housing funds. The lawsuit was recently dismissed in U.S. District Court.

It's been more than 3½ years since agents hauled boxes of evidence from BURA offices, and no one has been charged with any crimes as a result. The federal investigation remains shrouded in mystery.

Watson told The Buffalo News this week that before the federal raid, she did speak with FBI agents who appeared to be investigating allegations of public corruption.

But Watson and her attorney said the feds only spoke with her briefly and not for a long enough period of time that they believe would have led them to be able to build a criminal case around allegations from her civil lawsuit.

"The wrongful termination and retaliation lawsuit I filed against the Brown administration is separate and apart from the federal investigation launched against the City of Buffalo," Watson said. "I was not the whistleblower. I was, however, one of those who was eventually interviewed by the federal government."

In her first public comments since her federal False Claims Act lawsuit was dismissed and unsealed in late March, Watson also insisted that the government's decision not to move ahead with her civil case – and her subsequent decision to withdraw the suit – should "absolutely not" be viewed as an exoneration of the city and how it runs its economic development programs.

"It has been said that I dropped my lawsuit because the federal investigation found no wrongdoing by the Brown administration," Watson said. "Nothing could be farther from the truth. I still, to this day, never heard that from the federal investigators – I haven't heard that there was no wrongdoing."

Barbara Burns, a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross, declined to comment on whether the federal investigation of City Hall remains ongoing.

Watson said she was "shocked" that the government did not join in with her False Claims Act civil lawsuit, which alleged that City Hall bureaucrats, at the direction of the mayor, effectively "steered" public resources to politically connected real estate developers Nick Sinatra and David Pawlik.

Watson said her decision to drop the lawsuit after the U.S. Attorney's Office "declined to intervene" in her case was also a quality-of-life decision. Watson now works in economic development in York, Pa., and has moved on, she said.

"I had just gone on with my life," Watson said. "I left Buffalo and I'm like, 'OK, I'm done. Good riddance to you all.' I was just at a peaceful place in my life, and I didn't want to pick it up again. You know, I didn't know if I had the energy or if I felt like doing that."

The city and developers have called the dismissal a vindication. Pawlik last week said the government's decision not to intervene in the case "demonstrates there is no merit to the allegations."

Brown met with a Buffalo News reporter on Wednesday but declined to comment on Watson's allegations. After his May 1 State of the City speech, Brown said, "Ms. Watson's civil case was voluntarily dismissed. You know, that says all you need to know about that issue." Deputy Mayor and Brown chief of staff Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney said Sunday that Watson’s withdrawal “is a positive for us and we’re looking forward.”

Brendan R. Mehaffy, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Strategic Planning, also declined an interview request about whether he believed the federal investigation was over. Mehaffy released a written statement saying that his department remains "focused on continuing the progress that has been made over the past decade stabilizing our neighborhoods, growing an inclusive economy, expanding affordable housing, and preparing our city for the challenges and opportunities of the future."

Defends BURA employees

Watson resigned in October 2018 – one year before the City Hall raid by federal agents – under the threat of firing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Watson said because of her fondness for BURA employees, she took no pleasure in seeing the agency's City Hall offices raided in November 2019, when federal agents carted out dozens of boxes of records. She said while she had witnessed political meddling at City Hall, it did not involve agency employees but rather officials in the Office of Strategic Planning, whose top official, Mehaffy, was questioned by federal agents the day of the search.

Watson said the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development had designated BURA as a “high-risk grantee” for federal anti-poverty funds and that the agency had “been out of regulatory compliance for many years” before she was hired in 2015 to turn things around.

"I was met with resistance by members of the Brown administration," she said. "Instead of addressing HUD's concerns and other city issues properly, these cabinet members developed creative ways to manipulate individual circumstances and situations by unethically usurping their power, their position and their authority to accomplish their own agendas and desired results in the areas of real estate development."

In her lawsuit, Watson said an inordinate amount of federal housing funds were awarded to developers like Sinatra and Pawlik who are active political donors. Those federal funds, she said, could have been used to develop "a diverse pool of real estate developers from all backgrounds." She also accused the administration of using HUD funds to pay salaries of city employees who were not working on HUD-funded projects.

Over an eight-year period, BURA awarded $20 million in federal funds to contributors to Brown’s campaigns, The Buffalo News reported in October 2021. It also sold property or awarded exclusive development rights to campaign contributors without public bidding, though the Brown administration said campaign cash had nothing to do with getting city contracts.

"I expressed to the city that their approaches and processes were negatively and directly impacting the most vulnerable populations within our community," Watson said. "I stated to them it's time out for using BURA as a cover-up for all of the city's wrongdoing."

Watson said she was called to two meetings with Brown administration staffers, including Mehaffy, former Administration & Finance chief Donna Estrich and former Deputy Mayor Betsey Ball, and eventually forced to resign. In an interview with The News, she began to cry when recalling the day she was effectively fired.

"They deactivated all of my credentials, locked me out of my office and banned me from City Hall," Watson said.

Status of federal probe

Watson said she knew the federal probe predated her 2018 departure from City Hall because some of her employees told her they were questioned by the feds.

After leaving City Hall, Watson said she hired attorney Harvey P. Sanders of Cheektowaga to sue the city for wrongful termination. She said she did not proactively seek out federal investigators but agreed to talk with them after they contacted her.

"My sense from what Nona has told me and from my conversations with law enforcement (is) that they had an active investigation that was going on before Nona was terminated and that they did not rely on, certainly not solely, what Nona shared with them, in order to get that warrant," Sanders said.

Sanders said his conversations with the U.S. Attorney's Office were with the agency's civil, not criminal, investigators, since the False Claims Act lawsuit he filed on Watson's behalf was filed in civil court.

"Nona did talk to investigators in connection with the criminal part," Sanders said. "But only to the extent of answering whatever questions that they had for her and being aware of the fact that other employees were also being questioned by the investigators. She doesn't really have the full picture of whatever it is that that investigation entailed or what they found."

Had Watson been the main source of the search warrant, the dismissal in civil court could have been interpreted as a sign that criminal charges were unlikely for Brown administration staffers or real estate developers, said Dennis C. Vacco, a former U.S. attorney and state attorney general.

“The search was going on four years ago. They had plenty of opportunities to analyze those documents and analyze the allegations that were made in the complaint,” said Vacco, who is not involved in this case. "The fact that the government has demurred in this civil litigation, where the standard is less than in a criminal case, it seems they’ve hit a roadblock with the criminal case.”

Ball, a former deputy mayor and chief of staff for Brown, said she was disappointed that Brown, the city's longest-serving mayor, has had to deal with corruption probes throughout his time in office, even though no criminal charges have resulted.

“I think it is unfair that the mayor has had to defend himself against innuendo, rumor and speculation about ‘corruption’ throughout his tenure in public service, when there has never been any indication to me that this is credible or justified,” Ball said. “It is fair to disagree with his policies or his politics, but it is not fair to impugn his character or to challenge his integrity.”

Watson said she believes the day will come when those she clashed with at City Hall will be held to account.

"That's just my belief, that they will be held accountable," she said. "They're not going to get away with what they've done to me or anyone like me."