Matt Dearing, a former New York State Assembly staffer, says he has no regrets about an incident with his former employer, Assemblyman Patrick Burke, that left him fired from the job.

Rather his campaign for the Ellicott District seat on the Buffalo Common Council is about surmounting the challenges that the district and the city face, particularly systematic and multigenerational disinvestment through redlining and urban renewal policies, he said.

“As a result, this is a community that’s been ignored constantly and I think we have to have representatives who are going to focus on particularly this part of the district,” said Dearing, 30. “Building a stronger Buffalo means building a stronger East Side. We need to invest in this community and expand economic opportunity, build more and improve our city’s infrastructure in order to meet the challenges we face.”

Dearing joins a crowded field of candidates for the Ellicott seat, including retired Buffalo police officer Cedric Holloway and Leah Halton-Pope, a senior policy adviser for Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church, announced last month he is running for the seat.

Council President Darius G. Pridgen, who has represented the Ellicott District for the past 12 years, announced in January he will not seek re-election.

Dearing was one of three top staffers whom Burke, an Orchard Park Democrat, fired last May following Buffalo’s mass shooting. Dearing, who was Burke's communications director, and the other staffers were fired after a disagreement over whether Burke had taken a strong enough stand against white supremacy after the massacre at a Tops grocery store that left 10 Black people dead.

“I’d certainly have preferred to keep my job, but I wouldn’t be able to look myself in the mirror if I’d been willing to ignore the horrors of May 14th in order to keep my job. It didn’t factor into my decision to run one way or another,” he said.

Dearing said working with constituents daily while employed by Burke is the work that meant the most to him. It’s where elected officials can have the most immediate impact on people, he said.

“I was able to help make real change in the lives of the constituents I worked with in the Assembly. Many of them hadn’t seen unemployment funds they were owed by the state for months or even a year,” he said. “Some of them had been having issues with other government agencies for five years or more, some were people who called about a landlord ignoring a mold problem in their apartment. I was able to solve those problems with a combination of empathy and tenacity. Many of those people told me that I was the first person in government who truly cared about their plight, and nothing has brought me a greater sense of accomplishment than that.”

Burke declined to comment.

Since he left Burke’s office, Dearing has done consulting work with various firms, including the Empower Project out of Wisconsin, for which he does online organizing in five states on topics such as cannabis legalization and voter registration, he said.

He also worked for Nate McMurray, the former Grand Island supervisor who narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins in 2018. Dearing was McMurray’s campaign manager and political director.

And he did campaign work for Brian Nowak in his first Cheektowaga Town Council race.

Dearing, who attended Lawrence College in Wisconsin from 2011 to 2013, studying government, has lived in the Ellicott District for 24 years. He resides in the Linwood Avenue home he grew up in with his mother and three younger sisters.

He says while the May 14 racist mass shooting in Buffalo highlighted “the systemic injustices of the East Side and will forever be part of the story of this community,” it doesn’t define it.

“This campaign is about the future of the Ellicott District and the City of Buffalo. But you can’t plan for the future without recognizing and respecting the past, and that includes the events of May 14th,” he said.

Dearing said he’s hopeful millions of dollars in state funds in recent years will help make “real change.” He said his background of helping residents navigate “the murky waters of similar state programs” will be an asset to efficiently move the projects forward.

“While long overdue, these funds will help to make real change in the East Side and I applaud the governor’s office and all of the officials who were involved in securing them,” Dearing said. “It’s vital that we work to ensure that the process for residents and contractors alike is as streamlined as possible for these funds to be accessed in a timely fashion.”

Dearing is a young candidate but he said his age gives him a different perspective.

“I’m looking down the road at the turn of the next century essentially,” he said. “We need a new generation of leaders with fresh ideas and modern approaches to government. I think there’s an opportunity once we continue to get some more younger people (on the Council) in there I think we as a group can look a bit further down the road.”

Dearing may have an uphill battle because he may not be a “recognizable” face, but it’s a positive sign that younger people are interested in running for public office, said Larry Stitts, a longtime owner of Golden Cup Coffee in Masten on Jefferson Avenue, where Dearing recently met with The Buffalo News to discuss his candidacy.

“Youth is a good thing,” Stitts said. “(In) Buffalo politics, somebody has to know you. You aren’t going to go anywhere if somebody doesn’t know you … If you’re an enthusiast about going into politics, well, you take that first run to see how it is.”