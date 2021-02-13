Flynn to sheriff candidates: 'Keep my people's names out of your campaigns'

He has taken similar stands before, he explained. When he first ran for district attorney in 2016, he prohibited any office employee from contributing to his campaign fund. District attorneys of the past would often lean on their employees, who can be fired at any time, for cash.

He does not bar employees from donating to political campaigns, but he wants no employee to publicly endorse a candidate, unless they are running for the office themselves. That came into play in 2020. One of his prosecutors, Matthew Szalkowski, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the State Assembly.

The Healy-Case campaign did not post the list of police-officer endorsements on its Facebook page or its campaign website. In a statement about Flynn’s comments, a campaign spokesman sidestepped the question of whether Healy-Case still counts Flynn’s investigators among the law enforcement personnel endorsing her. “We are proud of every law enforcement endorsement,” he said.

A crowded field has emerged to replace Timothy B. Howard, the Republican sheriff since 2005 who has said he will not run again. Howard over the years has faced lawsuits from the U.S. Department of Justice, which sought to bring more humane conditions to the county Holding Center and the Correctional Facility, and the Commission of Correction, which once labeled the jails he oversees as among the state’s worst run.

