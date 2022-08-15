Flip phone at the ready, Schumer savors legislative success

WASHINGTON – Fresh from passing a historic climate and health care bill, a big boost for the U.S. semiconductor industry, aid for veterans, NATO expansion and the first gun control bill in three decades, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters on a Zoom call last week how he managed all that in a Senate split evenly between the two political parties.

Brandishing a cellphone that looked a bit like a relic from the original "Star Trek," Schumer said: "Here's my secret weapon. It's my flip phone. I talk to every member of my caucus: They all have my direct number. You don't have to go through staff; they can just talk to me ... Name me a Democratic senator, I know their phone number."

Schumer has been wearing out the buttons on that flip phone in recent weeks, cajoling his colleagues through a legislative agenda that left Republicans stunned, Democrats thrilled and independent observers impressed.

"The Democratic Leader's crafting secret deals in back rooms," Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, fumed on the Senate floor after Schumer struck a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, on that climate and health bill.

Not surprisingly, Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo, a Democrat, offered a more positive take on Schumer's recent run of success.

"The past 30 days has been an incredible period of progress for an institution – that being the U.S. Senate – that historically, since Lyndon Johnson was Senate majority leader, has done very little," he said.

Norman Ornstein of the conservative American Enterprise Institute agreed.

"Give props to @SenSchumer," Ornstein said on Twitter.

Schumer kept negotiating on that climate and health bill after President Biden's larger "Build Back Better" effort collapsed, Ornstein noted. Schumer kept his talks with Manchin secret, thereby outmaneuvering the Republican leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. And then Schumer struck a deal to pass the bill not only with Manchin, but also with the Senate's second-most recalcitrant Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

"Well done, Chuck!" Ornstein added.

For his part, Schumer said: "We've had an amazing six weeks."

But in Schumer's view, that surprising run of Senate success started not with him, but with his father, Abraham Schumer, who died in November at age 98.

"He taught me two things that always influence my life and the way I work this job," Schumer said in an interview with The Buffalo News last week. "One was always help people who need help; that's the most noble thing you can do. The second thing he said that is still so much a part of me and sticks with me is this: that if you're doing the right thing and you're sure you're doing the right thing, and you persist, don't give up, God will reward you."

Schumer certainly persisted with Manchin, whose negotiations with the Biden administration over "Build Back Better" collapsed in mutual bitterness early this year. Just when all of Washington thought the Democrats had failed to strike a green energy deal with the Democratic senator who has a lasting attachment to his state's coal industry, Schumer took Manchin out to dinner in February to deliver a message: "Let's try to work this out."

Manchin agreed to try. So long as Schumer agreed to keep their talks private and one-on-one, Manchin said he would resume negotiations on the bill in April. And in late July, they struck a deal on a $700 billion measure that vastly expands incentives for the transition to green energy while also capping the price of prescription drugs for seniors and extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

"It was Schumer's and my doing," Manchin said of the bill on an interview with West Virginia radio host Hoppy Kercheval.

That's what so irked Cornyn and other Senate Republicans. Many of them supported the bill aimed at boosting the U.S. semiconductor industry – long a Schumer favorite – on the premise that anything at all resembling "Build Back Better" was dead. But just as soon as the so-called "CHIPs Act" passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote, Schumer and Manchin unveiled what they labeled "the Inflation Reduction Act": a narrowed-down climate and health measure.

“How can we negotiate in good faith, compromise where necessary, and get things done together after the majority leader and the senator from West Virginia pull a stunt like this?” Cornyn asked.

But a stunt to Cornyn is brilliant legislative maneuvering to Democrats.

"Senator Schumer deserves an extraordinary level of credit for singlehandedly negotiating the passage of this bill with the one person he had to negotiate with," Higgins said.

Of course, the Senate's recent run of legislative success wasn't just Schumer's doing. He worked for more than a year with Sen. Todd Young, an Indiana Republican, before winning final passage of the CHIPs bill. The PACT Act, which will extend federal benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, passed after a strong push from comedian Jon Stewart, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand – like Schumer, a New York Democrat – and others. Only one senator, Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri, opposed allowing Finland and Sweden into NATO. And the gun control bill that Congress passed in June stemmed from the May mass shootings at a Buffalo Tops market and in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

"I don't think this legislation would have happened if people in Buffalo hadn't been so strong and come down and lobbied so effectively," Schumer said.

As for the Inflation Reduction Act, though, Schumer is getting plenty of credit – including from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, whose "Build Back Better" negotiations with Manchin ended in acrimony.

After the Senate passed the slimmed-down climate and health bill last week, Klain took to Twitter to sum up his thoughts.

"Majority Leader@SenSchumer. That's the tweet," Klain said.