Flexibility of early voting, lack of intrigue fuel slow Primary Day in Erie County

The introduction of early voting has not attracted many new voters but merely given existing voters more flexibility, Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner agreed Tuesday.

That's one explanation for why voter turnout among the 440,000 eligible voters in Erie County was described by officials as light through Tuesday afternoon.

The Cheektowaga Senior Center welcomed just 49 voters in the first seven hours polls were open. The Unitarian Universalist Church on Elmwood Avenue had significantly more, with an estimated 300 submitted at 1 p.m., but that did little to boost the overall numbers.

"It just seems like the interest isn't really there anymore," said May Bauer, a poll worker in Cheektowaga.

"I just wish we had a bigger percentage people of being involved," said Gene Walek, a Vietnam War veteran who voted Tuesday at the senior center. "You hear a lot of people complain, and you ask if they voted, and they say no."

Registered voters from Republican and Democratic parties cast their ballots Tuesday in state primary races for governor, headlined by county native Kathy Hochul among the Democrats and a quartet of candidates vying for the Republican bid, as well as lieutenant governor, plus an intriguing race for Erie County Clerk between incumbent Mickey Kearns and challenger Melissa Hartman.

Theories among voters and officials to explain low turnout centered on the low number of races; a lack of familiarity with gubernatorial candidates beyond Hochul, the only contender for either party from Erie County; the recent move of the state race to June; a general dearth of local intrigue; and the fact that primaries almost always pale compared to general elections.

"I think a lot of people just assume that because we’re a very Democratic state and all of that, it’s just assumed that Kathy Hochul, the incumbent is going to win," said Samantha Nephew, who was working on behalf of Hartman's campaign.

Mohr, the Republican Board of Elections commissioner, thought Hochul – with the chance to become the first governor elected from upstate – would be the major draw. "You would think the interest would have been more," he said.

Some Hochul supporters hit the polls, though.

"I would like a lady governor for a change," said Marcia Szmania, who voted in Cheektowaga. "Somebody homegrown, not someone from Long Island or downstate."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Compared with the last gubernatorial election, when Andrew Cuomo defeated Cynthia Nixon in a "bitter primary contest" in 2018, the difference in turnout was stark. While 27% of eligible county voters cast their vote in that race, just 7% had by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mohr said. While the commissioner thought a dinnertime surge would boost numbers, he predicted they would land around 20%.

Mohr said early voting numbers were down this year, too, with just over 11,000 people casting their vote in the 10-day window that ended Sunday, compared to 27,000 in the first year it was instituted.

Light turnout has the potential to produce surprise results, Mohr said, citing India Walton's win over incumbent Byron Brown in the Democratic primary last June.

"You're always disappointed when the turnout is less than what you hoped for, and I think it makes the elections more unpredictable as well as you saw in the mayor's race last year," Mohr said.

Zellner said he believed the switch to a June primary for state races – which were held in September before a 2019 change sought to unite them with federal races in June – was responsible for the low turnout.

"Folks are not engaged right now," said Zellner, who also serves as Erie County Democratic Party chairman. "They're not used to being engaged in this community for a summertime election."

Tuesday is primary day. There's another one in August. And voters have lots of questions Thanks to a long and testy path to determine New York's new congressional and legislative districts, the Erie County Board of Elections must host two primary elections for voters this summer. Many county residents are learning this fact for the first time.

Mohr said that he thought voters were more accustomed to the June date, but a beautiful summer day – and choice of activities now that kids are out of school – could have made voting less of a priority.

But was Tuesday's light turnout a product of a lethargic voter base or a lack of notable races? Mohr said it will be telling to review what happens on Aug. 23, the second primary when State Senate and Congressional races are held. More familiar candidates such as Brian Higgins, Nick Langworthy, Carl Paladino and Joel Giambra on the ballot could spark greater general interest, the commissioner thought.

For the voters who did turn out Tuesday, a sense of responsibility was the overarching reason.

“I think it’s a duty and, you know, if we care about the kind of society we live in, the least we can do is to vote,” said Cheryl Bell, a Buffalo resident at the Elmwood Avenue polling location.

Mildred Pijacki, who rode with Szmania to vote at the Cheektowaga Senior Center, said nothing would stop her. "I can't drive no more but I make sure I get here," the 93-year-old said.

Buffalo News reporter Haajrah Gilani also contributed to this story.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.