The last day of early voting Sunday in Erie County for the June primary election was the biggest in terms of turnout.

Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zeller announced that 629 ballots were cast at the county's 38 specially designated early voting polling locations, bringing the adjusted final total to 4,551 for the nine-day period.

Adding those to 1,447 absentee ballots received so far, the commissioners said, brings the total of early ballots to 5,998, or 4.06% of the 147,611 Erie County voters eligible to take part in the June primary.

Regular voting for the primary will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday June 27 at regularly assigned polling places. For more information, call the Board of Elections at 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.