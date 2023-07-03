Former Rep. Chris Collins was convicted, jailed and later pardoned by President Donald Trump for his involvement in an insider trading scheme that started on the White House lawn.

But that doesn't mean the Clarence businessman won't again serve in Congress – this time, in the Trump-friendly state of Florida.

Collins confirmed to The Buffalo News that he is weighing a run for Congress representing Florida's 19th Congressional District, where he now lives. His plans were first reported Sunday by WGRZ-TV.

"I’ve looked at it and (said), 'You know what, I’m not going to go quietly into the dark,' " Collins said in a phone interview with The News. "I’ve got my confidence back. There’s a lot I could still do in Congress. And I don’t want the last chapter of my life to be, ‘resigned in disgrace.’ "

Collins was released from prison Dec. 20, 2020, after Trump pardoned him. He had been incarcerated for 10 weeks at the federal prison camp at Pensacola, Fla.

The pardon came three weeks before the federal prison camp was overrun with Covid-19, said Collins, who asked to be released early because he has high blood pressure and asthma.

"President Trump saved my life," he said. "I can’t tell you what would have happened, but I was in the highest-risk category of anyone."

He was indicted in August 2018 for sharing inside information about an Australian biotech firm in which he heavily invested. Collins had resigned from the board of directors of the publicly traded firm, Innate Immunotherapeutics, months before he was charged. He pleaded guilty in October 2019, and was sentenced to 26 months in prison.

"It was a very dark time in my life," Collins said Monday.

Collins in 2016 was the first sitting member of Congress to endorse Trump for president. Prior to his indictment and conviction, the Clarence Republican frequently appeared on national news outlets to express support for the president.

When he was released, he told The Buffalo News that he hoped to volunteer in the community, perhaps teach business. He and his wife planned to spend winters at their home on Marco Island, Fla., and live at their Clarence home during summers.

"My life was terrible," he said. "I had resigned in disgrace, I was afraid to be seen in public. I got on an airplane and flew down to Marco Island and said, that’s it."

Collins said he originally kept a low profile as he struggled with the path his life had taken.

"I now know what depression is and I know what a dark place can be and I wouldn't wish that on anyone, and it took me three years or so to be able to hold my head up again," he said.

But Collins said he made new friends in Florida "and they didn’t hold that against me and many of them understood what happened," he said of the insider trading charges and federal prosecution.

Some of those friends urged him to run for the congressional seat now held by Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican who is rumored to be considering a run for governor or U.S. Senate. Collins said he has been in touch with GOP political consultants, including Roger Stone, Michael Caputo and Chris Grant, about a possible run if Donalds vacates the seat.

"We’re all down here together, including David Bellavia," he said of the WBEN radio host.

What he did

When he was sentenced, Collins begged a judge for leniency.

"I violated my core values," Collins said then, his voice cracking. "I am standing here, probably the last time I will do anything in public. I left Buffalo. I cannot face my constituents. People feel sorry for me. They shouldn't. I did what I did."

What Collins did took place at a White House picnic in June 2017. There, he received an email from the chairman of Innate Immunotherapeutics bearing devastating news. The biotech company's only product, an experimental muscular sclerosis drug, had failed in clinical trials.

Collins – then the company's largest shareholder – immediately started dialing his son Cameron. Collins acknowledged in court that he called his son to advise him to dump his Innate shares before the news became public, which Cameron Collins started doing the next day.

Cameron Collins told his then-fiancée, Lauren Zarsky, and her parents, Stephen and Dorothy Zarsky, about the news. They started selling their shares, too.

Days later, The Buffalo News reported that an unusual number of shares of Innate stock had been traded late that previous week, leading to suspicions of insider trading among investment experts both in Buffalo and Australia.

Chris Collins was indicted 13 months later. He resigned from Congress the day before he pleaded guilty in October 2019. Cameron Collins and Stephen Zarsky also pleaded guilty, but were sentenced to short terms of home confinement and probation. Lauren and Dorothy Zarsky settled civil charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Collins now tells a different story about his guilty plea, portraying himself as the victim of what he calls overzealous prosecution by former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

"I was persecuted, I was prosecuted and then I was pressured into pleading guilty, but I did so to protect my son as best I could," he said.

In fact, he thinks the conviction – especially at a time when Trump is under two separate criminal indictments – could actually help him with Republican primary voters, like those who posed for pictures with Collins when he appeared at the United We Stand Trump Flotilla 2024 rally on Sunday.

Could conviction help him win votes?

Like Collins, many Republicans have sought to paint the Department of Justice and the FBI as politicized in their criminal investigation and indictment of Trump on charges relating to the removal and storage of classified documents when he was no longer president.

"What he’s done, he has set the stage, frankly, for someone like me," Collins said of Trump. "I would lead with that. I’m a convicted felon. I’m back and I’m gonna go support Trump again and represent Florida-19. I wear it as a badge of honor, frankly. In the mood of the country today, which is certainly different than five years ago, I think it gets me votes."

If he runs and wins, Collins notes that he would be the first person in 55 years to represent two different states in Congress.

"That's the last chapter of my book," he said.