Erie County plans to stop paying overtime to top appointees and department heads

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's budget proposal for next year will reclassify 93 department heads and deputies as "salaried," making them ineligible for overtime.

The policy change comes in response to public scrutiny and criticism surrounding the millions of dollars in overtime paid out to political appointees and top administrators in Erie County government.

County leaders acknowledged Thursday that no other county in New York State offers overtime or cash-payable compensatory time to its top executives the way Erie County has since 2020.

"The bottom line is, we're just trying to get in line with every other county in New York State," said Benjamin Swanekamp, chief of staff to Poloncarz.

This new policy would mean that executive level, non-union supervisors would receive a set annual salary and be denied any future compensatory time or overtime. Currently, only elected officials in Erie County are considered salaried.

The administration's new proposal comes in response to what has been previously reported by Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, former Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, The Buffalo News and other local news organizations over the last two years: No other major county in New York pays this kind of overtime to top administrators. In fact, when it came to light that Erie County was such an outlier, other county leaders began questioning how it was that Erie County's pay system was so different.

Mychajliw had reported that in 2020, 1,226 staffers received $5.9 million in overtime related to the new coronavirus health crisis and saw their paychecks grow thanks to federal stimulus money. But of the nearly $6 million in Covid-19-related overtime paid out in federal funds, 54 political appointees received $1.3 million of it. In other words, that 4.4% the workers got 22.1% of the money.

Under the new proposal, employees classified as "salaried" would no longer be forced to swipe in or out of the office to track time, and would no longer record or accumulate comp time or overtime. Affected employees who would be reclassified as "salaried" instead of hourly wage workers must meet the following criteria:

• Earn base pay of $684 per week or greater.

• Manage a department or departmental unit.

• Supervise at least two other employees.

• Have hiring and firing authority or significant influence over hiring and firing.

Personnel Commissioner Brian Bray discussed the new policy Thursday at a meeting before the County Legislature. The Legislature would have to approve or change the policy the administration has put forth as part of the budget process.

Bray said the plan would be to move all qualifying administrators from the managerial-confidential pay scale to the Civil Service Employees Association salary scale. As a result of the change, the affected administrators would receive roughly a 2% or 3% raise.

The change is being proposed for next year's budget and would go into effect in January, if approved by the County Legislature.

The proposed policy change would not affect all appointed administrators who are considered "managerial confidential." It would affect 93 of roughly 300 such employees. Some appointees considered managerial confidential have lower level jobs, including clerks and assistant district attorneys.

Kevin Hardwick says Erie County OT policy for top administrators should change "During the pandemic, it might not have been the time to have this discussion," Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said. "But now that we’ve got a breather, I think this is the time to sit down and ask some of these questions."

The two departments most affected by the change would be the Sheriff's Office, which would make 13 top administrators salaried, and the Department of Social Services, which would make 12 administrators salaried. The District Attorney's Office, County Clerk's Office, Health Department and Comptroller's Office would see the next highest number of administrators converted from hourly wage workers to salaried, at five each, according to the Personnel Department.

Sheriff John Garcia expressed many concerns about the proposed overtime policy change. While Health Commissioner Gale Burstein was the highest recipient of cash overtime in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 health crisis, top administrators in the Sheriff's Office have consistently represented the majority of highest paid overtime recipients.

Garcia pointed out that if overtime is denied to his top command staff, then they would earn less than many of the rank-and-file union employees who work under them and may ask to be demoted to their union titles. In addition, he said, his top administrators are always on the clock to address public safety emergencies and calls.

Legislator John Mills, R-Orchard Park, said the new overtime restrictions shouldn't apply to the Sheriff's Office.

"Your department, sheriff, we've got to leave it alone because it's not broken," Mills said.

Prior to millions in federal stimulus aid being made available to county governments, non-union appointees classified as "managerial confidential" were eligible to receive compensatory time off for work done in excess of 40 hours a week, up to a cap of 80 comp time hours a year.

But in 2020, these non-union employees – particularly top department leaders and Sheriff's Office administrators – were allowed to collect unlimited amounts of overtime pay for Covid-related response work. Further, Poloncarz and his administration sought to clarify that all employees in Erie County government, except for elected officials, are considered hourly workers.

In 2021, to limit cash overtime, the administration adopted a new policy that required managerial confidential employees to exceed 200 hours of comp time before they could begin collecting cash overtime. But that same policy, which raised the comp time cap from 80 hours to 200, also allowed appointees to cash out all comp time above 80 hours at the end of each year. The county contended that this was to comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Hardwick's fourth quarter overtime report for 2021 shows that 20 political appointees in 11 county departments and elected offices received more than $5,000 each in year-end comp time payments last year for work done outside of regular hours. That excludes straight overtime payments appointees were also eligible to earn.