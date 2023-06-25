Local artists need more than recognition for their work, county leaders contend. They need to get paid as small-business owners.

Meanwhile, Erie County needs a strategy to fund and support public art projects that extend beyond giving money to major arts and cultural organizations.

The Erie County Legislature addressed both needs Thursday by unanimously adopting the Public Art Act of Erie County. For any county building construction project worth $250,000 or more, the new law will set aside 1% of the cost, up to $10,000 per project, solely to fund public arts projects and local public artists throughout Erie County.

In promoting the new law, Chairwoman April Baskin said that public art and the Buffalo Bills have something in common.

"People everywhere love the Bills in Erie County," she said. "It's the same thing with art. Art knows no creed, no socioeconomic status. Everybody in every one of our districts have an interest and a love for art."

Paintings by both professional and student artists in Erie County rested on easels throughout the Legislature chambers on Thursday, highlighting local artistic talent.

The goal of the new law is to create and support public art and local artists all over Erie County, not just in certain neighborhoods. That could include everything from murals, sculptures and mosaics to fountains and topiaries.

An appointed, five-member Arts in Public Places Committee would also be responsible for developing a Master Public Art Plan each year, based on the money received from the prior year. The committee would approve and acquire public arts projects on behalf of Erie County and cover costs associated with design, site work, and architectural, engineering and construction fees.

The plan would also focus on art created by a diverse and local group of artists.

"There aren't enough people in Erie County who look at artists as small business owners, and they are," Baskin said. "People think that artists should just be excited about having an opportunity to showcase their skills and their talents, and that should be enough. But artists need living wages. Artists should be considered when it comes to economic development and infrastructure development, and that's what this bill does."