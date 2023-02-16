Every time Mark Poloncarz is approaching an election year, or plum assignments open up in the governor’s office, rumors abound that Poloncarz will abandon the Erie County executive's office to take a higher level, better-paying or cushier position elsewhere.

But on Thursday, Poloncarz once again said that the only job he wants is the one he already has. He announced on Twitter that he is seeking re-election to what would be an unprecedented fourth term.

His decision elevates what already was shaping up as the marquee political race of the year, featuring a Democratic primary followed by a general election that could pit him against a Republican with equally high-name recognition.

Given the outcome of his last re-election bid four years ago and the leadership challenges he’s faced since then, not to mention the immediate reaction of his potential rivals, no one expects his road to re-election to be easy.

In a 1½-minute announcement video released Thursday morning, Poloncarz touted his blue-collar roots, his investments in county infrastructure and public safety, his reduction of the property tax rate, healthy county finances and the stadium deal that would keep the Buffalo Bills in Western New York. He also released a separate campaign statement and launched a fundraising drive.

"Because of the hard work of many, our population is growing, we are attracting more businesses and well-paying jobs to Western New York, made historic investments to improve our roads and bridges, and increased funding for libraries, parks and public safety," he said as part of his announcement.

Poloncarz referred to a "prosperity plan" that would invest more in community policing, roads and bridges, grow the economy and improve emergency response services.

While the longtime incumbent has won re-election by some comfortable margins in the past, this election is expected to be a challenge. He will run on a record that includes his handling of the Covid-19 public health crisis and other local disasters, including the deadly Christmas week blizzard.

Voters will decide at the ballot box whether they believe his leadership during those times merits a return for another four-year term in office.

"If you look at everything that the county executive has faced since Day One, we've been through an awful lot – a lot of challenges, and he's been the leader that our community needs," said Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner, who expects his party to hand Poloncarz its endorsement on Tuesday.

Poloncarz first took the office in 2012 after serving as county comptroller for six years. He last won re-election in 2019 over former County Legislator Lynne M. Dixon in a well-orchestrated and well-financed campaign, but by only about 7 percentage points.

Republicans have been eyeing a rematch since. Multiple names have been floated, including former State Sen. Ed Rath and County Clerk Michael Kearns. It's also possible that someone from the private sector could get the nod.

"The Erie County Republican Party looks forward to putting forward a candidate who will bring new energy and innovative solutions to the problems that plague county government," said county Chairman Michael Kracker in a response statement Thursday.

No other Erie County executive – Democrat or Republican – has won a fourth term. Democrat Dennis T. Gorski tried unsuccessfully in 1999, losing to Republican Joel A. Giambra.

While Poloncarz seeks to reverse that trend, Zellner said the county executive has also exhibited leadership in the face of "unprecedented" challenges, like natural disasters and a public health crisis.

Nevertheless, his political opponents are not wasting time highlighting areas they feel Poloncarz has fallen short.

Nate McMurray, the former congressional candidate and Grand Island supervisor, has already announced his plans to challenge Poloncarz in a Democratic primary, criticizing Poloncarz's handling of the blizzard that resulted in 46 Erie County deaths. McMurray's campaign marks the first Democratic primary challenge Poloncarz has faced since becoming county executive.

He responded to Poloncarz's announcement by saying that the county executive's vision for the the community seems to just be more police.

"Why? To arrest people during snow storms you mismanage? To fill our holding center full of more people to be mistreated?" he said on his social media accounts.

McMurray also challenged Poloncarz to a debate.

In his statement, Kracker highlighted how Poloncarz's political opponents intend to frame his time in office, casting aspersions on his long tenure as a local politician, his expansive use of executive authority to contain the spread of Covid-19 and his support for liberal causes.

"Mark's priorities have clearly shifted to helping his political pals instead of serving taxpayers," Kracker said. "As County Executive, Mark uses his position to attack our small businesses, lock our kids out of schools, and advance a far-left agenda."

Zellner, meanwhile, referred to those same issues in more glowing terms, calling Poloncarz a leader who guided county residents through dark days and brought them out the other side.

"He got this community through Covid and saved thousands of lives by being a leader, by helping to keep people home and helping to get resources out to the community," he said. "I'll put his record up against anyone."